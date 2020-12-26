Shia LaBeouf Seeks 'Long-Term Inpatient Treatment' Following Sexual Battery Lawsuit

WENN/Avalon Celebrity

According to his lawyer Shawn Holley, the 'Transformers' actor is currently 'actively seeking the kind of meaningful, intensive, long-term inpatient treatment that he desperately needs.'

Dec 26, 2020

AceShowbiz - Shia LaBeouf is reportedly trying to work on himself after being accused of sexual abuse by ex-girlfriend FKA twigs. According to his lawyer Shawn Holley, the "Transformers" actor is currently seeking for a "long-term inpatient treatment."

Speaking with Variety on Thursday, December 24, "Shia needs help and he knows that." He went on saying, "We are actively seeking the kind of meaningful, intensive, long-term inpatient treatment that he desperately needs."

"When these allegations first came up a year ago, Shia immediately accepted responsibility for the many things he had done wrong and expressed his willingness to do what Twigs wanted him to do, almost all of which were perfectly reasonable," the site went on to state.

The site continued, "To that end, he paid for, scheduled, rescheduled (when she changed the date), and traveled from another country to attend the mediation set up by the lawyers for both sides, When Twigs' lawyer cancelled the mediation, Shia's lawyer tried to get it rescheduled. Shia's position has never changed and I have reached out to Mr. Freedman [FKA's lawyer Bryan Freedman] to see how things might get back on track."

This arrives after the British singer's attorney claimed that Shia was "unwilling to agree to get appropriate help" when his client attempted to take care of things without going public. "This isn't about Shia's career," Bryan stated. "This is about making sure the trauma and pain inflicted on my clients and others doesn't happen again. Shia is an admitted abuser and he needs to get meaningful help that addresses his violent behavior."

The sexual abuse allegations are not the only controversies that Shia is currently dealing with. It was recently revealed that rather than because of scheduling conflict, Olivia Wilde fired Shia from her new movie "Don't Worry Darling" and replaced him with Harry Styles due to his poor behavior.

"Though shooting had not started yet when LaBeouf departed, insiders close to the project say LaBeouf displayed poor behavior and his style clashed with the cast and crew, including Wilde, who ultimately fired him," a source claimed to Variety. "Wilde didn't respond to requests for comment for this story. LaBeouf's publicist declined to comment. A representative from New Line also declined to comment on the matter."