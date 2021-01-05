Lil Yachty Urges President Donald Trump to Give Kodak Black Prison Pardon

Instagram/WENN/Instar/JLN Photography Celebrity

Federal prosecutors have reportedly denied the 'ZEZE' hitmaker's request for having his prison sentence reduced as he failed to 'cite any reason as to why' it should be accepted.

Jan 5, 2021

AceShowbiz - Lil Yachty is begging for Donald Trump's pardon for imprisoned rapper Kodak Black. Upon learning that the "ZEZE" hitmaker's request for having his prison sentence reduced was denied by federal prosecutors, the "Speed Me Up" rapper urged the president to free his pal.



The 23-year-old MC, whose real name is Miles Parks McCollum, took to Twitter on Monday, January 4 to reach out to POTUS. "Hey @realDonaldTrump my friend @KodakBlack1k deserves to be commuted. The system punished him way to hard for a paperwork crime #freekoda," he pointed out.

Lil Yachty begged Donald Trump's pardon for Kodak Black.

Yachty's tweet came shortly after Kodak's request to get out of prison early was said to be rejected by federal prosecutors. VladTV reported that his plea was denied because he failed to "cite any reason as to why" it should be accepted.

Responding to Kodak's motion was assistant U.S. Attorney Bruce O. Brown. He wrote in a statement, "[Kodak Black] has not presented 'extraordinary and compelling reasons' supporting his request for release."

"Stated more correction, [Kodak Black] has not presented ANY reason supporting his request for release," Bruce went on elaborating. "He merely states he is not an evil person and promises to participate in community-based programs aimed at helping the 'younger generation.' That simply is inadequate pursuant to the statute."

Kodak initially sent out his plea through a handwritten letter. "With all due deference, I come in truth. I acknowledge my mistakes and I take full responsibility for my actions," he penned. "I am not a evil or demented person. I am salvageble [sic] and I have the ability and potential to live a prosperous and positive life."

Kodak himself has previously pleaded for the president's pardon by vowing to donate $1 million if POTUS granted his plea. "If The President Them Free Me, I'm Gonna Spend 1 million on Charity with The First Year I'm Out," he wrote on the blue bird app back in November. "That's On Everything!!"

The "Wake Up in the Sky" spitter, who is also known as Bill Kahan Kapri, has been serving his 46-month sentence in Kentucky's United States Penitentiary Big Sandy. He pleaded guilty for unlawful possession of marijuana and criminal possession of a firearm.