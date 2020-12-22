Mike Tyson's 'Violent' Daughter Ready to Physically Fight Boosie Badazz Over Homophobic Comments

WENN/Instagram/IZZY Celebrity

The former boxing champion previously revealed it was his daughter who encouraged him to confront the rapper over his homophobic remarks about Dwyane Wade's daughter Zaya.

AceShowbiz - Boosie Badazz (previously known as Lil Boosie) could have had a face-off with Mike Tyson's daughter even before the former boxer confronted him about his homophobic and transphobic remarks. In a new interview for Vlad TV, the Iron Mike revealed that his daughter wanted to physically fight the rapper due to his offensive comments about Dwyane Wade's daughter Zaya.

Admitting that his daughter is "violent," Mike said in the interview released on Sunday, December 20, "My daughter lives that life. She came from New York to this office right here to confront this guy, and she's violent." She shared, "I thought she came to see me. I thought she came to see her father and stepmother. She came to confront him physically."

The boxing legend claimed that he had to step in to prevent his daughter from confronting Boosie. "I had to take care of that," he recalled. "I was watching her, she wanted to physically grab this guy, and started attacking this guy. I had to come in, I was watching her. She explained herself, then he explained himself and it didn't go as bad as I thought it was going to go."

Mike said he got a new understanding of his daughter and her life as part of the LGBTQ community that day. "I learned that day that there's a set of people, and they're very serious about stuff like that," he said, referring to homophobic slurs and comparing it to racial slurs used against black people. "Those words are very offensive. It's very offensive to them."

He admitted that he didn't take it that seriously before his daughter's response. "I didn't know. I took it for granted. I was a guy and I was a sexist and I didn't understand other people's feelings," he explained. "From that experience, to come from New York to here, to represent who she was, and to get physical, I have nothing but respect for that. I talk totally different to her. She's serious like that."

Mike confronted Boosie over his comments about Dwyane's transgender daughter Zaya when the rapper stopped by his podcast "Hotboxin' With Mike Tyson" in October. Later in the same month, he revealed that it was his daughter who encouraged him to have than conversation with the "Wipe Me Down" emcee.

"My daughter... flew all the way from New York City to Los Angeles, California where I'm at just to be there because she thought Boosie was so disrespectful she had to confront him," he said. He went on praising his daughter, whom he refused to name, "My daughter has a lot of courage and stuff."