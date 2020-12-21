 
 

Cardi B Reacts to Viral 'WAP' Parody Video About Urging People to Wear Mask

Music

Titled 'WAmP', the hilarious take on the racy song features students from John Hopkins University wearing masks while reciting altered lyrics that go with the message they want to share.

  • Dec 21, 2020

AceShowbiz - Cardi B is open to any parody of her hit sing "WAP". The Grammy-winning femcee caught wind of a viral parody from John Hopkins University, which made use of the popular song to urge people to wear face masks amid COVID-19 pandemic.

Titled "WAmP", the hilarious take on Cardi's collaborative song with Megan Thee Stallion featured students from the school wearing masks while reciting altered lyrics that go with the message they wanted to share. "I don't cook, I don't clean, but let me tell you that I'll get a vaccine #WAmP #WearAMaskPlease," read the lyrics.

The wife of Offset apparently found the clip funny as she replied, "Sksksksk." Upon seeing the welcoming response, fans couldn't help but asking the hip-hop star to collaborate with the university. "Cardi, please collaborate with @JohnsHopkinsSPH to release a special public service version of WAP!" one of her followers begged. Meanwhile, someone said, "This is epic."

Applauding Cardi for her big influence, someone wrote, "our influence is craaaaaaaazy !!!!!" Also loving the parody, another user said, "YASSS! LOVE IT!"

Despite the success, Cardi faced criticism for the explicit lyrics for "WAP". Defending the song, the "Bodak Yellow" hitmaker said during an interview on Australia's "The Kyle & Jackie O" show, "The people that the song bothers are usually conservatives or really religious people. But my thing is…I grew up listening to this type of music. To other people it might be vulgar, but to me, it's almost really normal."

Cardi was also aware that the song is not for children, noting that she didn't want her 2-year-old daughter Kulture, whom she shares with rapper Offset, to listen to it. "Of course I don’t want my child to listen to the song. But, it's like, it's for adults!" She also added, "It's what people want to hear. If people didn't want to hear it, if they were so afraid to hear it, it wouldn't be doing so good."

Offset recently also stood up for his wife after Snoop Dogg shared his negative review for the song. "I love Snoop, man. [Cardi is] grown," so the "Ghostface Killers" rapper said. "I don't get in females business, so Ima just stay at that. I hate when men do that. I don't do that. I don't care if a girl woulda said something bad about me. I just don't get in females business."

