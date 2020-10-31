Mike Tyson Encouraged by Daughter to Confront Boosie Badazz Over Homophobic Comments

WENN Celebrity

The boxing champion reveals his recent discussion with Boosie would not happen if one of his daughters didn't reach out to him and encourage him to confront the rapper.

AceShowbiz - One of Mike Tyson's daughters encouraged him to confront Boosie Badazz over his history of homophobic comments.

Boosie came under fire in February (20) after he slammed Gabrielle Union's husband Dwyane Wade for supporting his then-12 year old's decision to identify as a girl and change her name from Zion to Zaya.

When the rapper appeared on Tyson's Hotboxin' with Mike Tyson podcast, he confronted the musician over his remarks, questioning where his hate was stemming from and asking whether Boosie's aggression could be related to insecurities about his own sexuality.

Mike's candid comments appeared to make Boosie see sense, with the rapper confessing he now realises there are times he should just "shut the f**k up." Speaking to TMZ, the former boxer admits he wanted to address the issue because he "was Boosie at one time."

However, he says the conversation probably wouldn't have happened if it weren't for one of his daughters, whom he does not name, who passionately told the boxing legend why Boosie needed to be called out for his words.

"My daughter... flew all the way from New York City to Los Angeles, California where I'm at just to be there because she thought Boosie was so disrespectful she had to confront him."

While she wanted to address the star personally, her dad listened to what his daughter had to say - that Boosie's comments had been "disrespectful to the community" - and opted to have the discussion himself.

"He conducted himself like a gentleman," added the sportsman. "It went okay. It didn't go like I anticipated it to go. My daughter has a lot of courage and stuff."

Now, Mike says he's rooting for Boosie to grow from their conversation and "win the fight over those demons."