'Bachelor' Alums Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham Announce Baby News After Miscarriage
The exciting news arrives after the couple, who is already parents to 18-month-old daughter Alessi, revealed on social media that they suffered a missed miscarriage back in May.

  • Dec 21, 2020

AceShowbiz - Arie Luyendyk Jr. and his wife are set to become parents once again. Over six months after his wife Lauren Burnham suffered a devastating miscarriage, the season 22 star of "The Bachelor" announced that the two of them are expecting their second child together.

The married couple broke the happy news on Saturday, December 19 through a video posted on their YouTube channel. "We're pregnant! We've known for a while and we've been trying to hide it," the 39-year-old dad declared. His wife, who claimed that she has been "really sick," chimed in, "It's so hard to keep it a secret."

The clip went on to show Lauren as she took the pregnancy test. "Earlier this year, we had a miscarriage and we've had some troubles in that area," she explained in a separate self-recorded video. "We were really, really excited about welcoming a new baby to our family. Unfortunately, that didn't work out at the time but I just took a pregnancy test and I think it might be positive."

Lauren also took to Instagram to share the happy news. Alongside a clip that saw their 18-month-old daughter Alessi sporting white T-shirt with a "big sister" sign, she wrote, "It's hard to know what to say right now. I’ve been crying on and off for the past 3 months...right now is no different. So so grateful."

Her husband Arie, in the meantime, used his own page to post a family portrait along with a photo of Alessi holding a "Big Sister July 2021" sign. In the accompaniment of the photo, the first runner-up of "The Bachelorette" season 8 penned, "And then 2020 completely redeemed itself!"

The pregnancy news came months after Arie and Lauren shared their pregnancy loss via another YouTube video. "We made so many plans," they wrote in its description. "We bought a new house with more space, we planned how we wanted to tell you all and we envisioned our future with Alessi's little brother/sister. We were planning to share our journey through pregnancy with you, but unfortunately we didn't get the happy story we had hoped for."

Arie and Lauren tied the knot in January 2019 after they got engaged in March 2018.

