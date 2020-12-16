 
 

Armie Hammer Sparks Dating Rumors With Paige Lorenze Amid Elizabeth Chambers Divorce

The 'Call Me by Your Name' actor went public about his separation from his wife of 10 years in July, and has since been seen enjoying outings with several women including Rumer Willis.

AceShowbiz - Armie Hammer might have found a new love in the wake of his marriage breakdown. Five months after going public with his divorce from wife Elizabeth Chambers, the "Call Me by Your Name" actor sent tongue wagging over a possible new romance when he was spotted enjoying a walk together with model Paige Lorenze in Los Angeles.

In a clip and some pictures obtained by Daily Mail, the 34-year-old was caught on camera on Sunday, December 13 walking side by side with the blond beauty along with his Welsh Terrier. An eyewitness reported that the two of them walked down Sunset Boulevard and looked for a place to eat, before deciding to go back to her place.

For the outing, Armie opted to go with a gray T-shirt covered with blue varsity jacket, blue jeans and a yellow baseball cap. The Maxim DeWinter depicter in "Rebecca" completed his casual look with a protective face mask. Meanwhile, his companion sported a black tee, light green sweatpants and black sneakers.

Before going out with Paige, the father of two was photographed spending time with several other women, including Jessica Ciencin Henriquez and Rumer Willis. He was romantically linked to the daughter of Bruce Willis and Demi Moore in September as he was seen hugging her during an outing in Los Angeles.

Days afterwards, Armie was spotted having a date with Jessica. However, the relationship apparently did not go well since the ex-wife of Josh Lucas reportedly blocked "The Social Network" actor on Instagram in November.

Armie and Elizabeth called it quits after 10 years of marriage. The former couple made public the shocking news via Instagram on July 10 by posting identical posts and captions. "Thirteen years as best friends, soulmates, partners and then parents," they wrote at that time. "It has been an incredible journey, but together, we've decided to turn the page and move on from our marriage."

The estranged couple shares two children, six-year-old daughter Harper Grace and three-year-old son Ford Douglas Armand, together.

