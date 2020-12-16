 
 

Florida Gators' Keyontae Johnson Speaking and FaceTiming Team After Scary Collapse

In an update shared by his parents, the 21-year-old college athlete is said to have been able to breathe on his own after previously placed in a medically induced coma.

  • Dec 16, 2020

AceShowbiz - Keyontae Johnson is showing more positive signs towards his recovery, following a scary collapse over the weekend. On Tuesday, December 15, his parents shared an update on the Florida basketball star's condition while he remains hospitalized in stable condition.

According to a statement released by Florida Gators on behalf of Keyontae's parents Nika and Marrecus Johnson, he's now breathing on his own and was even able to FaceTime his team. "Keyontae is in stable condition today, breathing on his own and speaking with us and with his doctors here at UF Health. He even FaceTimed the team!" the statement read.

"We feel so much love and support from everyone, and we're beyond grateful for the care and attention that Keyontae has received throughout these past several days," they added. "We will continue to share updates about Keyontae's health and progress. We have seen how much people love and care for him."

Keyontae's parents went on warning fans of false information that may come from unauthorized parties, saying, "We hope people recognize that information that doesn't come from us or the athletic department may not be accurate. We are working closely with Keyontae's doctors and the UAA to provide information to everyone who cares so deeply about Keyontae and has been praying for him."

Florida Gators' Tweet

Florida Gators released a statement on behalf of Keyontae Johnson's parents.

Prior to the latest update, Keyontae's grandfather Larry DeJarnett told USA TODAY Sports on Monday that his grandson was in a medically induced coma and that doctors hoped to bring him out of the coma later in the day. "He may have had activity in the brain, so they induced the coma," he said. "They put him on medication to keep him sedated."

Florida Gators announced later on the same day that Keyontae was "following simple commands and undergoing further tests" at UF Health in Gainesville, Florida after being transported from Tallahassee Memorial, where he received initial treatment for two days.

Keyontae, a junior at the University of Florida, collapsed as the Gators were coming out of a timeout in the first half during a game against Florida State on Saturday, December 12. He fell face-first while heading back onto the court. He was immediately given emergency medical attention and stretchered off the court before being rushed to Tallahassee Memorial.

