Armie Hammer Blocked by Jessica Ciencin Henriquez After First Date as He Got Cozy With Rumer Willis

The 'Call Me by Your Name' actor is apparently dumped by Josh Lucas' ex-wife following their first outing in September as he was caught cozying up to Bruce Willis' daughter.

Nov 2, 2020

AceShowbiz - Armie Hammer was dumped by Jessica Ciencin Henriquez, one of the women he was romantically linked to following his split from wife Elizabeth Chambers. Jessica, who's previously married to Josh Lucas, cut off contact with the actor after their first date in early September.

Jessica spilled the beans as she took part in "How it started/How it's going" meme on Twitter. She shared a picture from her date with the "Call Me by Your Name" star as her "How it started" and then posted a screenshot of his Instagram, which she blocked, as her "How it's going."

She has since deleted the relationship meme. "I'm the queen of tweeting and deleting. I just want to keep you guys on your toes [winky face]," she quipped in a later message. "It is my most consistent character trait."

Jessica didn't go into details of the reason why her relationship with the father of two didn't work despite the pair getting on well and having touchy-feely moments on their date.

Back in September when she's linked to the movie star, Armie Hammer also sparked hookup rumors with Rumer Willis. "The Lone Ranger" star was photographed hugging the daughter of Bruce Willis and Demi Moore as they were out and about in Los Angeles.

A few days later, Jessica dropped a hint of why she was turned off by Armie. "He seems like a very sweet guy, but he reminded me a bit too much of someone else," she told PEOPLE.

Armie Hammer split from Elizabeth Chambers in July this year after 10 years of marriage. A recent rumor suggested Armie's "Rebecca" co-star Lily James played a part in breaking up the couple. The "Cinderella" actress allegedly sent him passionate texts and letters as "Adeline", the name she used on the movie sheet and on her trailer.

Meanwhile, Jessica Ciencin Henrique filed for divorce from Josh Lucas in 2014 after nearly two years of marriage. They share a son together.

She recently suggested they had reconciled but broke up again. In scathing tweet posted during quarantine in May, she wrote this cryptic note, "exes are exes for a reason."

She attached a longer message which alluded to the father of her son. "Having a child with someone makes you want to forgive them more than you normally would, it makes you believe they are better than they are. But it takes a really s**t human to cheat on their partner (correction: now ex partner) in the middle of a pandemic. Thank you for reminding me why I left you in the first place," she penned.

"I deserve better than this. Our son deserves better than this," she added. "And yes, I am airing this publicly because there are a lot of women accepting much less than they deserve because there are kids in the picture."

She concluded, "You're not stupid for hoping, for believing that people can change. I see you."