Taylor Swift and Billie Eilish Among Headliners for Cyndi Lauper's Home for the Holidays Concert
The 'Girls Just Wanna Have Fun' hitmaker will be hosting her 10th annual benefit event on her TikTok page on December 11 with appearance from Dolly Parton, Cher and many others.

  • Dec 8, 2020

AceShowbiz - Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, Dolly Parton and Cher are set to spread some Christmas joy while contributing to good cause. These artists will front Cyndi Lauper's 10th annual Home for the Holidays benefit concert.

The "Girls Just Wanna Have Fun" hitmaker isn't letting the COVID crisis shut down her fundraiser and she's hosting the big event on her TikTok page on Friday, December 11 from 8 P.M. ET. The concert will also broadcast on YouTube and Facebook on Sunday, December 13 at 8 P.M. Eastern.

Other names lined up for the fundraising event include Adam Lambert, Bette Midler, Billy Porter, Boy George, Brandi Carlile, Brittany Howard, Phoebe Bridgers, Amanda Shires, Jason Isbell, Henry Rollins, Jackson Browne, LL Cool J and the cast of "Kinky Boots". Sharon Osbourne and Whoopi Goldberg will also make appearances in the benefit concert.

The annual concert supports True Colors United, which works to prevent homelessness in the LGBTQ+ youth community.

"It's been a crazy year, but I am grateful for so many things - my immensely talented and generous friends who keep showing up for us year after year; the technology that is going to make it possible to bring our virtual concert to more people than ever; and all of our partners who help True Colors United do the work that we do," Lauper said in a statement.

"The Home for the Holidays concert is 10 years and over 100 artists in, and has raised over three million dollars, which is beyond what I could have imagined when we began," she continued. "Most importantly though, we are truly helping LGBTQ young people experiencing homelessness. And to all of the fans who watch, donate, and celebrate with us, you are family. And I thank you."

