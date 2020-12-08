Samuel L. Jackson and Hugh Grant Unveiled to Be Part of 'Death to 2020' Mockumentary

WENN/Instar/Avalon TV

The comedy special from 'Black Mirror' creator Charlie Brooker will also feature Lisa Kudrow, Tracey Ullman, Leslie Jones, Kumail Nanjiani, Cristin Milioti and 'Stranger Things' star Joe Keery.

AceShowbiz - Samuel L. Jackson, Hugh Grant, and Lisa Kudrow are among the stars to poke fun at the year that's been in a new Netflix mockumentary created by "Black Mirror"'s Charlie Brooker.

Grant will play a "repellent" historian. British comedian and actress Diane Morgan is also among the cast members. However, much to fans' disappointment, she is not playing Philomena Cunk, a silly character on TV moments and topical events in Brooker's darkly comic "Wipe" franchise.

"Death to 2020" will also feature comediennes Tracey Ullman and Leslie Jones, "Stranger Things" star Joe Keery, and actors Kumail Nanjiani and Cristin Milioti, among others, reports Deadline.

In a statement about the spoof special, producers say: "'Death to 2020' is a comedy event that tells the story of the dreadful year that was - and perhaps still is? This landmark documentary-style special weaves together some of the world's most (fictitious) renowned voices with real-life archival footage spanning the past 12 months."

They also describe it as "the cathartic comedy event you'll never forget about the year you really, really don't want to remember", and quip, "Even the creators of 'Black Mirror' couldn't make this s**t up."

Brooker also serves as co-executive producer on the quirky new project, alongside Annabel Jones, his creative partner on dystopian anthology series "Black Mirror". "Death to 2020" marks their first collaboration. Meanwhile, Alison Marlow is set to be the producer.

A release date for "Death to 2020", directed by Al Campbell, has yet to be revealed.