 
 

Samuel L. Jackson and Hugh Grant Unveiled to Be Part of 'Death to 2020' Mockumentary

Samuel L. Jackson and Hugh Grant Unveiled to Be Part of 'Death to 2020' Mockumentary
WENN/Instar/Avalon
TV

The comedy special from 'Black Mirror' creator Charlie Brooker will also feature Lisa Kudrow, Tracey Ullman, Leslie Jones, Kumail Nanjiani, Cristin Milioti and 'Stranger Things' star Joe Keery.

  • Dec 8, 2020

AceShowbiz - Samuel L. Jackson, Hugh Grant, and Lisa Kudrow are among the stars to poke fun at the year that's been in a new Netflix mockumentary created by "Black Mirror"'s Charlie Brooker.

Grant will play a "repellent" historian. British comedian and actress Diane Morgan is also among the cast members. However, much to fans' disappointment, she is not playing Philomena Cunk, a silly character on TV moments and topical events in Brooker's darkly comic "Wipe" franchise.

"Death to 2020" will also feature comediennes Tracey Ullman and Leslie Jones, "Stranger Things" star Joe Keery, and actors Kumail Nanjiani and Cristin Milioti, among others, reports Deadline.

  See also...

In a statement about the spoof special, producers say: "'Death to 2020' is a comedy event that tells the story of the dreadful year that was - and perhaps still is? This landmark documentary-style special weaves together some of the world's most (fictitious) renowned voices with real-life archival footage spanning the past 12 months."

They also describe it as "the cathartic comedy event you'll never forget about the year you really, really don't want to remember", and quip, "Even the creators of 'Black Mirror' couldn't make this s**t up."

Brooker also serves as co-executive producer on the quirky new project, alongside Annabel Jones, his creative partner on dystopian anthology series "Black Mirror". "Death to 2020" marks their first collaboration. Meanwhile, Alison Marlow is set to be the producer.

A release date for "Death to 2020", directed by Al Campbell, has yet to be revealed.

You can share this post!

Taylor Swift and Billie Eilish Among Headliners for Cyndi Lauper's Home for the Holidays Concert

'The Voice' Semi-Finals Recap: The Top 9 Perform in Hopes for America's Vote
Related Posts
Samuel L. Jackson Gives Swearing Lesson to Get People to Vote

Samuel L. Jackson Gives Swearing Lesson to Get People to Vote

Samuel L. Jackson, Cynthia Erivo, Vanessa Williams Launch Black Theatre United

Samuel L. Jackson, Cynthia Erivo, Vanessa Williams Launch Black Theatre United

Samuel L. Jackson Curses With Class While Urging People to Stay at Home Amid Coronavirus

Samuel L. Jackson Curses With Class While Urging People to Stay at Home Amid Coronavirus

Samuel L. Jackson Has Vicious Clapback After Martin Scorsese Disses Marvel Films

Samuel L. Jackson Has Vicious Clapback After Martin Scorsese Disses Marvel Films

Most Read
'Last Man Standing' Teases 'Home Improvement' Crossover in Trailer for Final Season
TV

'Last Man Standing' Teases 'Home Improvement' Crossover in Trailer for Final Season

Mark Hamill, Don Cheadle, Bryan Cranston and More Join 'Veep' Table Read

Mark Hamill, Don Cheadle, Bryan Cranston and More Join 'Veep' Table Read

Morgan Wallen Pokes Fun at Getting Fired From 'SNL' for Violating COVID-19 Rules

Morgan Wallen Pokes Fun at Getting Fired From 'SNL' for Violating COVID-19 Rules

'The Voice' Contestant Denies Breaking COVID-19 Rules After Dismissal From Show

'The Voice' Contestant Denies Breaking COVID-19 Rules After Dismissal From Show

Jason Bateman Takes a Jab at Past Chimpanzee Attack During 'Saturday Night Live' Return

Jason Bateman Takes a Jab at Past Chimpanzee Attack During 'Saturday Night Live' Return

Ava DuVernay Teams Up With 'Arrow' Writer to Tackle DC Superhero Naomi

Ava DuVernay Teams Up With 'Arrow' Writer to Tackle DC Superhero Naomi

Netflix Will Not Add Fiction Disclaimer to 'The Crown'

Netflix Will Not Add Fiction Disclaimer to 'The Crown'

Lori Loughlin's Daughter to Address College Admissions Scandal for First Time on 'Red Table Talk'

Lori Loughlin's Daughter to Address College Admissions Scandal for First Time on 'Red Table Talk'

'The Voice' Semi-Finals Recap: The Top 9 Perform in Hopes for America's Vote

'The Voice' Semi-Finals Recap: The Top 9 Perform in Hopes for America's Vote

Carole Baskin Slams 'Tiger King' Producers for Making Up Joe Exotic Feud

Carole Baskin Slams 'Tiger King' Producers for Making Up Joe Exotic Feud

Matthew Morrison Credits 'The Grinch Musical' Costume for Slimming Him Down

Matthew Morrison Credits 'The Grinch Musical' Costume for Slimming Him Down

Mario Lopez Embarks on Love Affair as Sexy Colonel Sanders in 'A Recipe For Seduction'

Mario Lopez Embarks on Love Affair as Sexy Colonel Sanders in 'A Recipe For Seduction'

Samuel L. Jackson and Hugh Grant Unveiled to Be Part of 'Death to 2020' Mockumentary

Samuel L. Jackson and Hugh Grant Unveiled to Be Part of 'Death to 2020' Mockumentary