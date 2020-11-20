 
 

Dixie and Charli D'Amelio Apologize for Mocking Their Personal Chef and Acting Like Spoiled Brats

Instagram
Celebrity

The D'Amelio sisters insist they never meant to disrespect chef Aaron May after they lost hundreds of thousands of followers for seemingly acting like spoiled brats during dinner.

  • Nov 20, 2020

AceShowbiz - Top TikTok star Dixie D'Amelio has issued a statement after she and her sister took a popularity nosedive for poking fun at their personal chef on YouTube.

Dixie and her sister Charli lost hundreds of thousands of followers following hardcore backlash over the "Dinner With the D'Amelios" video segment, during which they gagged when chef Aaron May served up snails.

Charli went on to demand chicken nuggets instead.

Now, an emotional Dixie has posted a statement on TikTok explaining, "My family and I have been working with Chef Aaron May for a couple of months now, working on content for our channel and working on content for his channel, and made an amazing friendship. Before I even get into anything, I'm so grateful for every single person that follows me, every single person I care about, every single person I work with, every single person who works with me because I'm just so grateful for all of the opportunities I've had."

She then added, "My team knows I throw up a lot. I throw up at the smell, the thought or the taste of anything. So, when they saw the snails, they were like, 'Oh, let's get her and try to see if we can get a reaction out of her...' I love chef, and I would never disrespect him in any way."

Sister Charli D'Amelio also took to TikTok and offered up a video in which she tearfully said, "Seeing how people reacted to this, I don't even know if I want to do this anymore. This is messed up stuff."

"People telling me to hang myself, people just like, blatantly disrespecting the fact that I'm still a human being is not OK at all."

Former fans, followers and critics took aim at the D'Amelio sisters because they thought the two acted like spoiled brats in the family dinner video.

