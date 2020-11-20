Tyler Hubbard Denies Florida Georgia Line Split Rumors Despite Unfollowing Bandmate

WENN Music

AceShowbiz - Florida Georgia Line star Tyler Hubbard has shot down reports of a break-up after unfollowing his bandmate on social media, insisting he just needed a break from his politics.

Democrat Hubbard shut down Republican Brian Kelley for a few days around the general election as the duo pulled out of an appearance at the Country Music Academy Awards due to a COVID-related health scare.

The two stories combined to prompt fans and critics alike to suggest FGL were done, but Hubbard insists there's nothing further from the truth.

"I unfollowed BK for a few days... in the middle of this election...," the singer told SiriusXM's Exit 209 with Storme Warren show. "I even called him and told him. I said, 'Hey buddy, I love you. And I love you a lot more in real life than on your (Instagram) Stories right now. So that's why I'm unfollowing you. Nothing personal. I still love you. You're still my brother.' "

"I just didn't want to see it every time I opened Instagram. And so it wasn't a big deal... We're on great terms. We're feeling stronger than ever. We're loving and supporting each other through even all the chapters that we're in now and excited for the future."

Tyler also revealed he and his bandmate have tried therapy to sort out their issues over the years, adding, "We have been on a 10-year relationship, a 10-year partnership, a 10-year commitment to each other. And yes, there have been hard times. It's not all sugar coated. And so the truth is, and I think this is important to talk about, me and BK have done work. We went to therapy. We've sat with each other and wanted to kill each other at times. But by the end of it, we were hugging it out."

"We're brothers and that's what brothers do. Brothers don't always get along... We know the importance of our relationship and how much love we have for each other. So we have worked over the years, we've worked to become stronger and stronger and stronger, and that's even through the hard times. It's made us stronger as friends and brothers and partners."