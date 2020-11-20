 
 

Jeremih Still in ICU Fighting for His Life Despite Coming Off Ventilator Amid Covid-19 Battle

Jeremih Still in ICU Fighting for His Life Despite Coming Off Ventilator Amid Covid-19 Battle
WENN
Celebrity

Although the 'Birthday Sex' singer has been taken off ventilator, he is still in critical condition while struggling with the deadly coronavirus in a hospital.

  • Nov 20, 2020

AceShowbiz - Singer and rapper Jeremih is still fighting for his life in the hospital after contracting Covid-19.

The 33-year-old "Don't Tell 'Em" star is still in the ICU "in critical condition," according to his agent.

"J was just pulled off the ventilator... Please keep him in your prayers," the representative tells Variety.

Jeremih is undergoing treatment for the coronavirus in Chicago, Illinois and his famous friends like 50 Cent and Chance the Rapper have been asking fans to pray for his recovery.

It still isn't clear when the star fell ill or when he was first admitted to the hospital.

  See also...

Things were looking bleak for the hitmaker over the weekend, but 50 Cent has since updated fans to give them a little hope.

He posted a photo of Jeremih to Instagram on Sunday night (15Nov20) and wrote, "Thank you for praying for my Boy @jeremih, he is responsive today, doing a little better."

Chance the Rapper previously tweeted, "Please if you can take a second to pray for my friend Jeremih. He is like a brother to me and he's ill right now. I believe in the healing power of Jesus so if you can for me please please say a prayer over him."

Trey Songz wrote, "@Jeremih we love you and we praying for you!" Toni Braxton tweeted, "Keeping Jeremih in my prayers."

Fabolous added, "Prayers up for my dog @jeremih.. Everybody ask God to keep his hands on him & be blessed to pull thru."

Emmy Rossum sent a similar message as well, "Just heard about Jeremih and sending so many prayers for his recovery. Covid is real folks. Wear your mask."

You can share this post!

Matthew McConaughey's Wife Reminds Him to Cheer Up Whenever He Takes on Dramatic Roles
Related Posts
Jeremih Says He's 'Disappointed' at Fans Who Attend Teyana Taylor's Shows

Jeremih Says He's 'Disappointed' at Fans Who Attend Teyana Taylor's Shows

Most Read
Candace Owens Admits Husband 'Did Cheat' on Her With Her Brother
Celebrity

Candace Owens Admits Husband 'Did Cheat' on Her With Her Brother

Boosie Badazz Reportedly Having Complications on Gunshot Wound Due to Diabetes

Boosie Badazz Reportedly Having Complications on Gunshot Wound Due to Diabetes

Jack Black Strips Down to Tiny Speedo to Recreate Cardi B's 'WAP' Twerking in Viral Video

Jack Black Strips Down to Tiny Speedo to Recreate Cardi B's 'WAP' Twerking in Viral Video

Jim Edmonds' Daughter Hailey Drags Meghan King Following COVID-19 Diagnosis

Jim Edmonds' Daughter Hailey Drags Meghan King Following COVID-19 Diagnosis

Kristin Cavallari and Jeff Dye Are 'Inseparable' After Shocking Makeout Session

Kristin Cavallari and Jeff Dye Are 'Inseparable' After Shocking Makeout Session

Lori Loughlin's Husband Mossimo Giannulli Debuts Shocking, Bold New Look Ahead of Prison Term

Lori Loughlin's Husband Mossimo Giannulli Debuts Shocking, Bold New Look Ahead of Prison Term

Scott Disick and Amelia Hamlin Flaunt PDA Amid Dating Rumors

Scott Disick and Amelia Hamlin Flaunt PDA Amid Dating Rumors

Joe Exotic Glad No One Was Hurt in the Wake of Husband's DUI Arrest

Joe Exotic Glad No One Was Hurt in the Wake of Husband's DUI Arrest

Report: Bobby Brown's Son Bobby Brown Jr. Dead at 28

Report: Bobby Brown's Son Bobby Brown Jr. Dead at 28

Demi Lovato Debuts Edgy New Look With Half-Shaved Pixie Cut

Demi Lovato Debuts Edgy New Look With Half-Shaved Pixie Cut

Harry Styles Defended by Mom After He's Criticized for Wearing Dresses

Harry Styles Defended by Mom After He's Criticized for Wearing Dresses

'MasterChef Junior' and Gordon Ramsay Mourn Death of Star Ben Watkins at Age 14

'MasterChef Junior' and Gordon Ramsay Mourn Death of Star Ben Watkins at Age 14

Candace Owens Unapologetic Despite Backlash for Criticizing Harry Styles' Feminine Style

Candace Owens Unapologetic Despite Backlash for Criticizing Harry Styles' Feminine Style