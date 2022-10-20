Dixie D'Amelio Feels 'So Low' After Being Diagnosed With Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorder

Instagram Celebrity

The 21-year-old social media personality reveals that she has been dealing with PMDD for the past seven years but she just learned of her diagnosis recently.

Oct 20, 2022

AceShowbiz - Dixie D'Amelio revealed that she has been diagnosed with Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorder (PMDD). When coming forward with her diagnosis, the TikTok star admitted that she has "never been so low."

The 21-year-old opened up about her health issue during an Instagram Live. "I wasn't feeling great and not really sure why," she kicked off her message. "I recently got diagnosed with this thing called PMDD, which is premenstrual dysphoric disorder."

"It really affects your moods and your behavior and many different parts of your life," the older sister of Charli D'Amelio continued. "I feel like I didn't realize how much it was affecting me until I got to this point I was in last week."

Claiming that the condition "really disrupts" her life, Dixie lamented, "I have never been so low … and having no idea what was wrong with me was very alarming." She added, "I just felt like I had no control over my body or mind and I had no idea what was wrong but it would turn on and off like a light switch."

"That was very confusing to me because how can I go one day feeling fine and then the next day not wanting to be here anymore?" she pointed out, claiming that she was struggling with suicidal thoughts.

Dixie said she has been dealing with PMDD for the past seven years but she just learned of her diagnosis recently. "I'm very happy that I know what's wrong because now I can find better ways to handle my emotions, " she shared. "I'm feeling better now and I will probably be going through the same thing next month and the month after that."

According to Mayo Clinic, "Premenstrual dysphoric disorder (PMDD) is a severe, sometimes disabling extension of premenstrual syndrome (PMS)." Though both conditions "have physical and emotional symptoms, PMDD causes extreme mood shifts that can disrupt daily life and damage relationships."