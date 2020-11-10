'The Voice' Recap: Battle Rounds Start Tonight!

NBC TV

The first singers to go against each other in the Battle Rounds are Worth the Wait and Taryn Papa from Team Blake Shelton, who taps Kane Brown to be his guest advisor.

AceShowbiz - Season 19 of "The Voice" kicked off the Battle Rounds in the Monday, November 9 episode. The first singers to go against each other were Worth the Wait and Taryn Papa from Team Blake Shelton, who tapped Kane Brown to be his guest advisor. They sang "Little White Church" by Little Big Town and Blake had constructive criticism for both singers.

John Legend advised Blake to pick Taryn while Gwen Stefani picked Worth the Wait. After a long deliberation, Blake decided to go with trio Worth the Wait. The next battle was between Tamara Jade and Olivia Reyes from Team John, who had Miguel as his guest advisor. They sang "Hard Place" by H.E.R. and eventually, John picked Tamara as the winner.

Eli Zamora and Madeline Consoer from Team Kelly Clarkson then followed it up as they performed a duet of "Nobody Wants to Be Lonely" by Ricky Martin and Christina Aguilera. The song allowed both of the singers to fully showcase their strength but the winner was Madelinne.

Team Gwen's Lauren Frihauf and Payge Turner then took the stage to sing "If the World Was Ending". It was a hard decision to make for Gwen, who said that it was "nearly impossible" for her to only choose one winner. She, however, picked Payge, which meant that Lauren was up to be grabbed by other coaches.

John and Blake pitched for Lauren to pick them as her new coach. Lauren eventually decided to go with John. Payton Lamar and Jus Jon, another pair from Team Blake, then performed Sam Smith and Normani Kordei's song "Dancing with a Stranger". Blake chose Jus Jon as the winner.

Rounding out the night was Sid Kingsley from Team John, who went against Bailey Rae. They did their best on their take on Chris Stapleton's "Tennessee Whiskey". It was such an exciting battle and John declared Bailey as the winner. Sid, however, wasn't going home because Kelly stole Sid for her team.