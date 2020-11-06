 
 

Joe Manganiello Shocks Jesse Tyler Ferguson With Blue Mohawk Transformation

Joe Manganiello Shocks Jesse Tyler Ferguson With Blue Mohawk Transformation
Instagram
Celebrity

The husband of 'Modern Family' star Sofia Vergara debuts his new hair through a gym selfie as he might be preparing himself for his role as Deathstroke in 'Zack Snyder's Justice League'.

  • Nov 6, 2020

AceShowbiz - Joe Manganiello has stunned Jesse Tyler Ferguson with his brand new look. On Wednesday, November 4, the "Magic Mike XXL" hunk showed off his blue mohawk transformation, and it got his wife Sofia Vergara's co-star on "Modern Family" to express his shock over the bold color choice.

Joe debuted his new hair when treating his Instagram and Twitter followers to a gym selfie. In the accompaniment of the snap, he wrote, "Time to go to work…," which was likely to be a reference to his upcoming role as Deathstroke in "Zack Snyder's Justice League". His post was quick to catch Jesse's attention who responded by tweeting, "YOU DYED IT BLUE?!?!?!"

Jesse Tyler Ferguson's Tweet

Jesse Tyler Ferguson reacted to Joe Manganiello's new blue mohawk.

The 43-year-old actor's major change also left social media users curious. One Twitter user asked, "Dude, who are you? What have you done w/Joe?" Another expressed similar sentiment, "Damn! What the f**k you working on? Demigod status?" A third wondered, "What have u done?! New movie or something????!"

  See also...

Joe's hair makeover came after he showed off his blonde mohawk via Instagram on October 26. Alongside a picture of him cradling a puppy in a white blanket while sitting on the sofa, the Alcide Herveaux of "True Blood" noted, G'night #jordanonebanned." It was taken when he accompanied his wife to the "Modern Family" reunion.

Two days before, Sofia let out a picture on her Instagram page that saw her posing next to her husband and former co-stars Jesse, Julie Bowen and Sarah Hyland. "Thank u @jessetyler @justinmikita for our first Modern Fam reunion!!" she wrote in the caption. "missing half of the gang!!! But so much fun!!!"

As for his Deathstroke part, Joe has been rumored to be involved in Zack's movie for quite some time. When asked about it in an interview with Collider, he simply stated, "If I was a part of it, that wouldn’t be my place to announce that. That would be Zack's place. So, whether or not that's happening, that is an answer that is below my NDA level, or whatever you wanna call it."

You can share this post!

'KUWTK': Kendall and Kylie Jenner Reconcile After Not Speaking for a Month Following Big Fight

Safaree Samuels Admits to Being 'Childish' With 'Divorce' Post
Related Posts
Joe Manganiello Takes 'The Sleepover' Co-Stars for Night Out at Beloved Childhood Restaurant

Joe Manganiello Takes 'The Sleepover' Co-Stars for Night Out at Beloved Childhood Restaurant

Joe Manganiello Boasts About Turning Into 'Dungeons and Dragons' Master on Poker Nights

Joe Manganiello Boasts About Turning Into 'Dungeons and Dragons' Master on Poker Nights

Joe Manganiello Recalls Fourth of July Incident Involving Snakes and Sofia Vergara

Joe Manganiello Recalls Fourth of July Incident Involving Snakes and Sofia Vergara

Joe Manganiello Whisks Sofia Vergara Off to Italy for 5th Dating Anniversary

Joe Manganiello Whisks Sofia Vergara Off to Italy for 5th Dating Anniversary

Most Read
DaBaby Honors Late Brother on Instagram After Reported Suicide by Gunshot
Celebrity

DaBaby Honors Late Brother on Instagram After Reported Suicide by Gunshot

Melania Trump Trolled After Moving Truck Is Spotted at White House One Day After Election

Melania Trump Trolled After Moving Truck Is Spotted at White House One Day After Election

Katy Perry Dresses as 'I Voted' Sticker, Lizzo Gets Nude to Urge Fans to Vote

Katy Perry Dresses as 'I Voted' Sticker, Lizzo Gets Nude to Urge Fans to Vote

DaBaby Alludes to Late Brother's Mental Struggles as He Breaks Silence on Reported Suicide

DaBaby Alludes to Late Brother's Mental Struggles as He Breaks Silence on Reported Suicide

Keke Palmer Reacts to Fan Calling Her Boyfriend 'Colonizer'

Keke Palmer Reacts to Fan Calling Her Boyfriend 'Colonizer'

Erica Dixon Uncovers Father of Her Twins

Erica Dixon Uncovers Father of Her Twins

Rich The Kid Accused of Lying About Donald Trump Team's Plea for Endorsement

Rich The Kid Accused of Lying About Donald Trump Team's Plea for Endorsement

Erika Jayne Claims Decision to Divorce Tom Girardi After 21 Years of Marriage Was 'Not Taken Lightly

Erika Jayne Claims Decision to Divorce Tom Girardi After 21 Years of Marriage Was 'Not Taken Lightly

London Da Track's Baby Mama Insists Summer Walker Is Pregnant Despite Denial

London Da Track's Baby Mama Insists Summer Walker Is Pregnant Despite Denial

Lil Wayne Allegedly Dumped by GF Denise Bidot for Supporting Trump

Lil Wayne Allegedly Dumped by GF Denise Bidot for Supporting Trump

Offset Runs Into Troubles With Officials for Feeding Voters in Atlanta

Offset Runs Into Troubles With Officials for Feeding Voters in Atlanta

Moniece Slaughter Denies Bleaching Her Skin: 'It's Flat Out Insulting'

Moniece Slaughter Denies Bleaching Her Skin: 'It's Flat Out Insulting'

Addison Rae and Bryce Hall Spark Reunion Rumors With New PDA-Filled Pic

Addison Rae and Bryce Hall Spark Reunion Rumors With New PDA-Filled Pic