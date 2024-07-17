 
Joe Manganiello Denies His Marriage to Sofia Vergara Ended Due to Disagreements Over Having Kids
AceShowbiz
Celebrity

The 'Magic Mike' actor admits in a new interview that he did want to have kids but it 'wasn't inevitably' why his marriage to the former 'Modern Family' star fizzled out.

  • Jul 17, 2024

AceShowbiz - Joe Manganiello has shared his side of the story behind his divorce from Sofia Vergara. While the "Modern Family" alum previously claimed they ended their marriage due to disagreements over starting a family, the "Magic Mike" star begged to differ.

The 47-year-old set the record straight during a sit-down with Men's Journal. "There's been a lot said in the press about me wanting a family. That's simply not true," he said.

"We did try to have a family for the first year and a half. And we had a huge conversation right out of the gate during the first month we dated. I said, 'If you're done with kids, then I understand. Just tell me, and I'll know what this is, and that's okay,' " he explained. "But that wasn't the case with her. And I swore to her that I would never leave if it didn't work out. And I didn't."

  Editors' Pick

Joe admitted he did want to have kids but it "wasn't inevitably why everything ended. It's because two people grew apart, and sometimes that happens." He further lamented, "To be painted as if I had some sort of midlife crisis, and after nine years, turned to somebody and gave them an ultimatum of, 'Do this potentially unhealthy thing to your body, or else I'm gone'? That's never who I was."

In January, Sofia claimed that her refusal to be an "old mom" led to the end of their seven-year marriage. "My marriage broke up because my husband was younger; he wanted to have kids and I didn't want to be an old mom. I feel it's not fair to the baby," she told El Pais at the time.

The "America's Got Talent" judge, who is currently dating orthopedic surgeon Justin Saliman, went on to note, "I respect whoever does it, but that's not for me anymore." She then elaborated, "I had a son at 19, who is now 32, and I'm ready to be a grandmother, not a mother. So, if love comes along, he has to come with [his own] children."

Follow AceShowbiz.com @ Google News

You can share this post!

You might also like
Related Posts
Joe Manganiello Defends Decision to Hard Launch GF Caitlin O'Connor

Joe Manganiello Defends Decision to Hard Launch GF Caitlin O'Connor

Joe Manganiello Treats Caitlin O'Connor 'Like a Queen' After Sofia Vergara Split

Joe Manganiello Treats Caitlin O'Connor 'Like a Queen' After Sofia Vergara Split

Joe Manganiello and Caitlin O'Connor 'Excited' About Their Future as Romance Gets 'Serious'

Joe Manganiello and Caitlin O'Connor 'Excited' About Their Future as Romance Gets 'Serious'

Joe Manganiello and Caitlin O'Connor Go Instagram Official, Celebrate Valentine's Day Together

Joe Manganiello and Caitlin O'Connor Go Instagram Official, Celebrate Valentine's Day Together

Latest News
Sydney Sweeney and Brandon Sklenar Spark Romance Rumors After Night at Stagecoach
  • Apr 30, 2025

Sydney Sweeney and Brandon Sklenar Spark Romance Rumors After Night at Stagecoach

Michael Bolton Struggles With His Speech, Mobility and Short-Term Memory Amid Cancer Battle
  • Apr 30, 2025

Michael Bolton Struggles With His Speech, Mobility and Short-Term Memory Amid Cancer Battle

Christina Haack Slams Her Boyfriend's Ex for Allegedly Spreading 'Lies' About Her
  • Apr 30, 2025

Christina Haack Slams Her Boyfriend's Ex for Allegedly Spreading 'Lies' About Her

Calvin Harris Expecting His First Child With Vick Hope
  • Apr 30, 2025

Calvin Harris Expecting His First Child With Vick Hope

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco Recall Their Awkward First Kiss
  • Apr 30, 2025

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco Recall Their Awkward First Kiss

Cardi B Cuddling Baby Daughter in Heartwarming Rare Photo
  • Apr 30, 2025

Cardi B Cuddling Baby Daughter in Heartwarming Rare Photo