Joe Manganiello Denies His Marriage to Sofia Vergara Ended Due to Disagreements Over Having Kids

AceShowbiz - Joe Manganiello has shared his side of the story behind his divorce from Sofia Vergara. While the "Modern Family" alum previously claimed they ended their marriage due to disagreements over starting a family, the "Magic Mike" star begged to differ.

The 47-year-old set the record straight during a sit-down with Men's Journal. "There's been a lot said in the press about me wanting a family. That's simply not true," he said.

"We did try to have a family for the first year and a half. And we had a huge conversation right out of the gate during the first month we dated. I said, 'If you're done with kids, then I understand. Just tell me, and I'll know what this is, and that's okay,' " he explained. "But that wasn't the case with her. And I swore to her that I would never leave if it didn't work out. And I didn't."

Joe admitted he did want to have kids but it "wasn't inevitably why everything ended. It's because two people grew apart, and sometimes that happens." He further lamented, "To be painted as if I had some sort of midlife crisis, and after nine years, turned to somebody and gave them an ultimatum of, 'Do this potentially unhealthy thing to your body, or else I'm gone'? That's never who I was."

In January, Sofia claimed that her refusal to be an "old mom" led to the end of their seven-year marriage. "My marriage broke up because my husband was younger; he wanted to have kids and I didn't want to be an old mom. I feel it's not fair to the baby," she told El Pais at the time.

The "America's Got Talent" judge, who is currently dating orthopedic surgeon Justin Saliman, went on to note, "I respect whoever does it, but that's not for me anymore." She then elaborated, "I had a son at 19, who is now 32, and I'm ready to be a grandmother, not a mother. So, if love comes along, he has to come with [his own] children."