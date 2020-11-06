 
 

Safaree Samuels Admits to Being 'Childish' With 'Divorce' Post

The 'Love and Hip Hop: Hollywood' alum declares his love for his family after recently suggesting that he and Erica Mena were heading for divorce by tagging their home as a 'divorce court.'

  • Nov 6, 2020

AceShowbiz - Safaree Samuels was lying when he hinted at marital woes with Erica Mena. The Jamaican-American rapper took everyone by surprise when he recently suggested on Instagram that he and his wife were heading for divorce, but it's apparently just a cap.

Returning to the photo-sharing platform on Thursday, November 5, the 39-year-old admitted that he was being "childish" when sharing the previous post. "A man is nothing without his family," he pledged his love for his family along with a picture of him lifting weight while standing on an ATV.

The songwriter and TV personality then retracted his previous statement about his "bachelor" status, clarifying, "Im not a bachelor & I love my wife I would never disrespect the mother of my child or wife." He went on apologizing as saying, "Sorry for being childish & Salute to all the real men out there."

On Wednesday, Safaree posted a picture of him flexing his abs and luxurious car while posing in front of their house, which he tagged as a "divorce court." He went on declaring in the caption, "Bachelor!! Ending 2020 right!!"

Further fueling speculation that there were troubles in his marriage to Erica, he wrote on Twitter, "I think the block feature on the iPhone is its best feature. it brings such peace & serenity. Great way to keep jack a**es away. Thank you Steve Jobs!!" He added in a couple of cryptic tweets, "biggest regret [angry face]" and "pathetic."

Meanwhile, Erica deleted an Instagram video of Safaree with their daughter. She seemingly responded to Safaree's post with a cryptic message which read, "No cocky $hit, ain't too many like me. [smirk] Like I do every year."

The singer and former model later distracted people's attention from talking about her marriage by unveiling her adorable baby girl Safire's face for the first time. She boasted about the joy of being a mother in a caption of two photos, "The BEST part of 2020 My Safire Majesty."

