Joe Manganiello Defends Decision to Hard Launch GF Caitlin O'Connor

AceShowbiz - Actor Joe Manganiello, who previously was married to actress/TV personality Sofia Vergara, has opened up about his relationship with Caitlin O'Connor and his thoughts on hard launching a relationship on social media.

After months of rumors, Manganiello confirmed his relationship with O'Connor on Instagram in February. Speaking to Men's Journal, he said that he waited until a few days after Valentine's Day to introduce his girlfriend because it was a "good day."

Manganiello also addressed his divorce from Sofia Vergara in 2023. While Vergara previously stated that their split was due to his desire to have children, Manganiello claims that this was not the primary factor. "We did try to have a family for the first year and a half," Manganiello said. "But it's because two people grew apart, and sometimes that happens."

During the interview, Manganiello also denied allegations that he gave Vergara an ultimatum about having children. "I swore to her that I would never leave if it didn't work out," he said.

Despite their divorce, both Manganiello and Vergara are reportedly in happy relationships. Vergara is dating Dr. Justin Saliman, while Manganiello is dating O'Connor.

Manganiello has spoken highly of his girlfriend, saying that she is a "good partner" and someone who makes him happy.