'KUWTK': Kendall and Kylie Jenner Reconcile After Not Speaking for a Month Following Big Fight

Nov 6, 2020

AceShowbiz - It was apparently not easy for both Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner to get back to normal after they were involved in a huge fight earlier this year in Palm Springs. In the Thursday, November 5 episode of "Keeping Up with the Kardashians", it was revealed that the two sisters weren't speaking to each other for a month after the fight.

That prompted Kris Jenner and Khloe Kardashian to try to get one of them to reach out to the other. "Hearing from Kendall that her and Kylie still aren't speaking to one another makes me really sad, because we just don't operate like that," Khloe said in a confessional. "[Kourtney Kardashian] and [Kim Kardashian] were vicious lions to one another and then they go to Armenia a couple days later."

Kylie, meanwhile, shared a picture of her with Kendall on Instagram and the latter responded with a comment. "Aren't we fighting?" Kendall wrote, to which her sister replied, "Yes but my titties are sitting nice in this pic." Kendall told Khloe that it was their first interaction after the fight.

"I get upset any time my kids are fighting, so the fact that Kendall and Kylie are still not speaking to each other and it's been a month now, and they're posting about it on Instagram -- it's very, very upsetting," Kris admitted. She then called Kylie, asking her to check on Kendall who was all alone amid the COVID-19 lockdown. "You should just check in on her, she's the only one who doesn't have kids and I feel like she's alone a lot. I just worry about her," Kris said.

It was eventually Kendall who called Kylie after she read a book about putting aside their pride. She explained, "Before Kylie and I got in a fight, she showed me this really good book and there was a whole paragraph on pride and how pride is just an extension of fear. And it just reminded me so much of my argument with my sister, just 'cause we both are alpha and tough girls."

"We still haven't spoken and there have been moments where I'm like, I should just be the bigger person and reach out, but then there's also moments where I'm like, no, she needs to pick up the phone and call me," she continued. Kylie didn't pick up then phone but then called her back. Answering the call, Kendall said to Kylie, "Long time no see."

Kylie told Kendall that things "just got completely out of control, and I just feel like I was just confused on my part because we never spoke about me taking you home until it was the very last minute, so I think it was just like, miscommunication." She told her sister that she didn't intend to hurt her.

"Sisters are sisters. We can fight all we want and say crazy things to each other but at the end of the day, we're family and we love each other so much," Kendall shared in a confessional. "She is my partner in crime, always has been my entire life, and that will never change. So her not being in my life for a month and a half was not ideal because I love talking to her."

Kendall and Kylie had a wild fight after the latter refused to drive Kendall home after a family getaway in Palm Springs. When Kris' boyfriend Corey Gamble suggested them to call another car for Kendall as they stopped at a gas station, the latter exploded and said, "Corey, I'm not getting in a f***ing random SUV by myself." After a shouting match, Kylie and Corey ditched Kendall alone at a gas station. Her other sisters and mom Kris then fetched her, who was sobbing as she got into the car.