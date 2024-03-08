 

Joe Manganiello and Caitlin O'Connor 'Excited' About Their Future as Romance Gets 'Serious'

After going Instagram official with their romance, it is revealed that the 'Magic Mike' actor and his actress girlfriend are in their 'honeymoon stage' amid their 'serious' relationship.

AceShowbiz - Joe Manganiello and Caitlin O'Connor reportedly are "excited about the future." After they went Instagram official with their romance, it was revealed that the "Magic Mike" actor and the actress' relationship is "serious."

On Thursday, March 7, a source spilled to Entertainment Tonight about the 47-year-old hunk and his 34-year-old flame's romance, "Joe and Caitlin's relationship is serious." The source added, "They're in the honeymoon stage and in complete and utter bliss."

The source went on to say, "They've been traveling together, going out on fun date nights, and having the best time. They're looking forward to taking more trips together and continuing to make memories as a couple."

About how Joe and Caitlin see the future, the insider shared, "[They] both feel like they have finally found the right person and are excited about the future." The insider continued, "[The two] share the same goals and are very honest and open with each other."

The revelation came less than one month after Joe and Caitlin went Instagram official with their romance. In February, he uploaded a series of photos, some of which featured his new girlfriend. While one picture was a selfie taken by the loved-up couple at a gig, another snap showed her standing next to a huge bouquet of red roses and a box of Valentine's Day chocolates.

Along with the photos, Joe shared in the caption of the post, "The week in review. As we are almost a week away from the 'Deal or No Deal Island' premiere Monday February 26th, we got together at Hollywood and Highland to play some games with the crowd of fans that showed up."

"I headed off-grid to shoot a music video with my buddy Billy Morrison while [his dog] Bubbles made a new friend," the actor continued. "Found some time to get some shading done with [tattoo artist] Small Paul. And celebrated Valentine's Day with Tool and Caitlin."

Earlier that month, it was said that Joe and Caitlin had moved in together. TMZ reported that the "very much in love" couple is living in the same place. Furthermore, his pet dog Bubbles allegedly had given the actress his seal of approval, making their lives easier.

