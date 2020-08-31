 
 

MTV VMAs 2020: Naya Rivera, Chadwick Boseman Honored During In Memoriam Segment

Other late celebrities who were honored during the live ceremony that was hosted by Keke Palmer included Juice WRLD, Little Richard, Kenny Rogers and Bill Withers.

  • Aug 31, 2020

AceShowbiz - Besides honoring all the talents in the music industry, the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards also took the time to pay tribute to all the talented figures that were lost this year during the live ceremony on Sunday, August 30. Among the stars that were featured during the in memoriam segment of the show were Naya Rivera and Chadwick Boseman.

At one point during the show, a short clip was played to honor all the people who passed away this year, including Juice WRLD, Little Richard, Kenny Rogers and Bill Withers. At the end of the clip, black-and-white photos of the "Glee" alum, who died in a drowning accident, and the "Black Panther" star were reflected on the screen.

Earlier at the show, host Keke Palmer paid tribute to Chadwick and said that this year's show is dedicated to the late actor. "Before we get into the music tonight, we need to dedicate the time to talk about the devastating loss of Chadwick Boseman, an actor whose talent is a true inspiration to all the fans he touched and everyone he encountered," she said during her opening monologue. "We dedicate tonight’s show to a man whose spirit touched so many."

She added, "He is a true hero, not just onscreen but in everything he did. His impact lives forever."

Chadwick died after a four-year battle with colon cancer. His family confirmed the sad news through a statement released on Friday, August 28 on his social media accounts, asking fans to "continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time."

Following news of his passing, a lot of people have since paid their tribute to Chadwick, including his "Black Panther" and "Avengers: Endgame" co-stars. For instance, Angela Bassett, who played his mother in the Marvel movie, recalled their first meeting when he was in college.

