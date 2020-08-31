 
 

Rapper Cory Gunz's Death Rumors Debunked by His Father

Hip-hop vet Peter Gunz sets the record straight after reports swirled on the Internet that his son has been shot and killed, assuring that Cory 'is home safe and healthy.'

  • Aug 31, 2020

AceShowbiz - Cory Gunz is not dead, despite reports stating otherwise. Over the weekend, as the world was mourning the loss of actor Chadwick Boseman, social media users were shocked with reports claiming the 33-year-old rapper had also passed away.

The swirling rumors claimed that the Bronx emcee was shot and killed, with one tweeting, "Dawg I'm seeing Cory Gunz got killed?" Another user reacted, "Naw who killed Cory gunz wtf yo." A third one simply posted, "rip cory gunz."

Before the gossip picked up steam, Cory'z father Peter Gunz set the record straight. The veteran rapper, who was a member of hip-hop duo Lord Tariq and Peter Gunz, debunked the wild reports. "Not sure who started the rumor but Cory is home safe and healthy and so am I," he wrote.

Confirming her father's statement, Cory's sister also assured that Rihanna's collaborator on "If It's Lovin' That You Want" is "alive and well." She tweeted, "My oldest brother, Cory Gunz, is well and alive. Please please please DO NOT believe the misleading headlines and lies the media is currently broadcasting. Thank You!"

Cory himself has seemingly responded to the fake rumors of his death with an Instagram video featuring him singing along to Lil Wayne's "I'm Good" featuring Lucci Lou while he's in the car. He also promoted Tunechi's album "No Ceilings" re-release, writing in the caption of the Saturday, August 29 post, "No Ceilings re-released out now on all Platforms... YoungMoney MILITIA."

Cory last released his mixtape, "Datz WTF I'm Talkin' Bout", in 2013 following his arrest for possession of a gun in January 2012. He was sentenced to two-and-a-half years in prison. His father Peter admitted that he had encouraged his son to keep a low profile and stop releasing music for a while in the aftermath of his arrest.

