 
 

Jackie Cruz Announces Marriage to Longtime Beau Fernando Garcia

Jackie Cruz Announces Marriage to Longtime Beau Fernando Garcia
WENN
Celebrity

The 'Orange Is the New Black' alum and the artist tied the knot over the weekend, sharing on Instagram a photo of them showing off their wedding rings in front of a picturesque beach.

  • Aug 31, 2020

AceShowbiz - Congratulations are in order for Jackie Cruz and her longtime love Fernando Garcia. The "Orange Is the New Black" alum revealed on social media that she and her artist partner tied the knot on Friday, August 28 in Oaxaca, Mexico.

The 34-year-old made use of her Instagram account to share the exciting news with her loyal followers. Sharing a photo of the couple's hands with a picturesque beach in the background, she simply wrote in the caption, "8/28/20." The photo showed off their wedding rings by Sarah Appleton Fine Jewelry.

Jackie's post was quickly flooded with congratulatory comments, including ones from her "Orange Is the New Black" co-stars. Danielle Brooks wrote, "Congrats love," Selenis Levya raved, "Beautiful!!! Congrats, thank God for love," and Madeline Brewer happily stated, "Oh thank goodness." The latter added another comment as she gushed, "Just so f***ing perfect. I love you both." Natasha Lyonne chimed in, "Congratulations @jackiecruz."

Jackie Cruz's Instagram Post

Jackie Cruz's co-stars congratulated her on her marriage announcement.

A number of other famous friends also sent their well wishes in the comment section. Model Ashley Graham exclaimed, "Congratulations!!!!" Wells Adams, a former contestant on "The Bachelorette", gave out four heart-eyed emojis, while "Game of Thrones" star Nathalie Emmanuel enthused, "Congratulations to you both. Lots and lots of love to you!!!"

Jackie Cruz's Instagram Post

Jackie Cruz's celebrity friends congratulated her on her marriage announcement.

Jackie's marriage announcement came three weeks after her 34th birthday. Back on August 8, her now-husband put out an Instagram post, capturing a view of a tranquil beach, alongside which he wrote, "Celebrating my better half's birthday today and spending the rest of the month in my favorite place on Earth... Oaxaca. Happy birthday baby! Te amo preciosa."

Two days after tying the knot, the actress playing Rhea on "Good Girls" came out with another Instagram post. On Sunday, August 30, she showed off a photo of herself in a bikini while covering her head with a red-and-white scarf. In the caption, she simply wrote, "Wifey."

You can share this post!

MTV VMAs 2020: Lady GaGa Wins Tricon Award, The Weeknd Nabs Video of the Year - See Full Winners

MTV VMAs 2020: Naya Rivera, Chadwick Boseman Honored During In Memoriam Segment
Related Posts
Jackie Cruz Opens Up About Surviving Suicide Attempts After Near-Fatal Car Crash

Jackie Cruz Opens Up About Surviving Suicide Attempts After Near-Fatal Car Crash

Most Read
Candace Owens Changes Her View on Abortion Due to Pregnancy
Celebrity

Candace Owens Changes Her View on Abortion Due to Pregnancy

Brad Pitt's Rumored GF Nicole Poturalski Reportedly in 'Open Marriage' With 68-Year-Old Husband

Brad Pitt's Rumored GF Nicole Poturalski Reportedly in 'Open Marriage' With 68-Year-Old Husband

Nicki Minaj Reportedly Has Given Birth to Her Child

Nicki Minaj Reportedly Has Given Birth to Her Child

'Avengers' Stars Pay Tribute to Chadwick Boseman After Shocking Death

'Avengers' Stars Pay Tribute to Chadwick Boseman After Shocking Death

Kylie Jenner and Fai Khadra Cozying Up in Paris in New Pics - Are They Dating?

Kylie Jenner and Fai Khadra Cozying Up in Paris in New Pics - Are They Dating?

Bella Thorne Accused of Scamming OnlyFans Subscribers With Fake Nude Pics

Bella Thorne Accused of Scamming OnlyFans Subscribers With Fake Nude Pics

Candace Owens Shades LeBron James as She Defends Police Over Jacob Blake Shooting

Candace Owens Shades LeBron James as She Defends Police Over Jacob Blake Shooting

Chadwick Boseman Lost Battle With Cancer at 43

Chadwick Boseman Lost Battle With Cancer at 43

Jessica Simpson Finds Alternative Beauty Remedy as She Shuns Botox

Jessica Simpson Finds Alternative Beauty Remedy as She Shuns Botox

Most Famous Celebrity Feuds That Turn Violent

Most Famous Celebrity Feuds That Turn Violent

Scott Disick Seemingly Confirms Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Reconciliation

Scott Disick Seemingly Confirms Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Reconciliation

Hozier Laughs Off Accidental 'Handsome Squidward' Video Post

Hozier Laughs Off Accidental 'Handsome Squidward' Video Post

Terry Crews Admits His Controversial Magic City Tweet Is 'Ill-Timed'

Terry Crews Admits His Controversial Magic City Tweet Is 'Ill-Timed'