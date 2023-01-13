Naya Rivera's Ex Ryan Dorsey Pens Sweet Message to Celebrate Her Birthday

Cover Images/INFphoto.com Celebrity

The 'Big Sky' star, who shares son Josey together with the actress, takes to his Instagram account to mark what could have been the late 'Glee' alum's 36th birthday.

AceShowbiz - Ryan Dorsey remembers Naya Rivera on her birthday. The actor, who was married to Naya for four years, made use of his Instagram account to mark what would have been the late "Glee" alum's 36th birthday with a heartbreaking tribute.

"A little easier with each little bit of time that passes by to look at pictures," Ryan wrote alongside a slew of pictures of Naya and their 7-year-old son Josey. "But I still don't have the answers to the questions to the why's our sweet boy asks from time to time. I never will. Doing the best we can."

After telling the late star to "Fly high," the "Big Sky" star added in the caption, "If you're reading this no matter what you're going through, take a moment of gratitude that you're still here on this ride." He concluded, "I know some days are harder than others to get up, but keep we just gotta keep pushing onward."

The heartfelt post arrived three years Naya died from accidental drowning on Southern California's Lake Piru while on a boating outing with their son. The 33-year-old actress was reported missing on July 8, 2020, after Josey, who was 4 years old at the time, was found alone on a boat.

Following an intensive search for days, authorities discovered her body on July 13 when she was confirmed dead. Four months later, Ryan filed a wrongful death lawsuit on behalf of his son against Ventura County and Lake Piru's management.

In the lawsuit, he claimed that Naya's death was preventable. He additionally pointed out that the boat they rented that day did not comply with Coast Guard safety standards by not having flotation devices, which are required by law in California. "Through this settlement, Josey will receive just compensation for having to endure the drowning of his beloved mother at Lake Piru," his lawyer, Amjad M. Khan, said in a statement at the time.

