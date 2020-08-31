 
 

MTV VMAs 2020: Chadwick Boseman's Inspirational Spirit Celebrated During Show's Opening

MTV VMAs 2020: Chadwick Boseman's Inspirational Spirit Celebrated During Show's Opening
WENN
Music

Aside from acknowledging the 'devastating loss' of the 'Black Panther' star, host Keke Palmer also takes a moment to express support for the Black Lives Matter movement against racial injustice.

  • Aug 31, 2020

AceShowbiz - Actress Keke Palmer launched the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards by dedicating Sunday's (August 30) show to the late Chadwick Boseman.

Two days after the news of his death first broke, host Palmer opened the ceremony by acknowledging the "devastating loss" of the "Black Panther" star, who passed away on Friday, August 28 following a secret four-year battle with colon cancer.

Recognizing the 43-year-old as a "true inspiration to all the fans he touched and everyone he encountered," she added, "We dedicate the night's show to a man whose spirit touched so many. He's a true hero, not just onscreen, but in everything he did. His impact lives forever."

Palmer also took a moment at early on in the show to express support for the Black Lives Matter movement against police brutality and racial injustice, and call on music fans to stand united to "continue to fight to end systemic racism."

"It's our time to be the change we wanna see...," she declared, as she officially got the VMAs underway in New York City.

The first award of the night went to Lady GaGa and Ariana Grande, who secured Best Collaboration for "Rain on Me", while Taylor Swift scored Best Direction for shooting her own promo for "The Man".

Meanwhile, BTS (Bangtan Boys) were already double winners heading into the main event after picking up a pair of honors during the pre-show - Best Group and Best K-Pop prize for "On", and rap-rocker Machine Gun Kelly was also celebrating early as he took home Best Alternative for his "Bloody Valentine" video, starring his new girlfriend, actress Megan Fox.

The VMAs featured early performances from The Weeknd, Miley Cyrus and Maluma, whose sets were reportedly filmed ahead of time amid the coronavirus pandemic, according to the New York Post.

You can share this post!

Adele Gets Mistaken for Katy Perry in New Photo

Megan Thee Stallion Highlights Black Lives Matter in First Live Virtual Concert After Shooting
Related Posts
MTV Video Music Awards 2020 to Go Ahead With Limited or No Audience

MTV Video Music Awards 2020 to Go Ahead With Limited or No Audience

Most Read
Maluma and CNCO to Perform on Drive-In Stage for MTV VMAs 2020
Music

Maluma and CNCO to Perform on Drive-In Stage for MTV VMAs 2020

Alicia Keys Gets Sweet Celebratory Video Message From Husband After Taking Over Beyonce's Title

Alicia Keys Gets Sweet Celebratory Video Message From Husband After Taking Over Beyonce's Title

Dee Snider Slams Kiss for Letting Replacement Members Wear Signature Makeup

Dee Snider Slams Kiss for Letting Replacement Members Wear Signature Makeup

T-Pain Responds to Akon's Comments on His Career: 'I've Grown'

T-Pain Responds to Akon's Comments on His Career: 'I've Grown'

The Killers Make History With Latest No. 1 Album

The Killers Make History With Latest No. 1 Album

Public Enemy Signed to Def Jam for New Album

Public Enemy Signed to Def Jam for New Album

Lin-Manuel Miranda and Gloria Estefan to Celebrate Latinos in Broadway Benefit Show

Lin-Manuel Miranda and Gloria Estefan to Celebrate Latinos in Broadway Benefit Show

Ciara Almost Got Robbed Of Hit Single 'Goodies' as Label Wanted the Song for Britney Spears

Ciara Almost Got Robbed Of Hit Single 'Goodies' as Label Wanted the Song for Britney Spears

Ozzy Osbourne Refuses to Retire Despite Health Woes

Ozzy Osbourne Refuses to Retire Despite Health Woes

St. Vincent Debuts New Version of 'New York'

St. Vincent Debuts New Version of 'New York'

Leonard Cohen's Estate Slams Trump and His Party for Playing 'Hallelujah' Against Their Wishes

Leonard Cohen's Estate Slams Trump and His Party for Playing 'Hallelujah' Against Their Wishes

Amanda Kloots Hits Studio to Finish Nick Cordero's New Song

Amanda Kloots Hits Studio to Finish Nick Cordero's New Song

MTV VMAs 2020: Lady GaGa Wins Tricon Award, The Weeknd Nabs Video of the Year - See Full Winners

MTV VMAs 2020: Lady GaGa Wins Tricon Award, The Weeknd Nabs Video of the Year - See Full Winners