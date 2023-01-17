 

Naya Rivera's Dad Insists 'Everyone Knew' That Naya and Lea Michele 'Hated Each Other'

Naya Rivera's Dad Insists 'Everyone Knew' That Naya and Lea Michele 'Hated Each Other'
FOX
Celebrity

George, the father of 'Glee' star who drowned in 2020, talks about the strained relationship between his late daughter and the leading actress in FOX's hit musical series.

  • Jan 17, 2023

AceShowbiz - Naya Rivera's dad George has said his late daughter and her "Glee" co-star Lea Michele "hated each other." The late star, who played Santana Lopez in Fox's hit musical comedy-drama series, passed away from drowning in 2020 aged 33 after a boating accident, and her death is the subject of the three-part Investigation Discovery docuseries "The Price of Glee", along with co-star Cory Monteith's and others involved in the show.

Naya and Lea, 36, who played Rachel Berry, were known to have clashed with each other and Naya's father was aware of their fraught friendship but claimed that as much as they disliked each other, they also respected each other.

Speaking on the docuseries, George said, "There was always a fight between them. Always. Everybody knew. Everybody saw it. They hated each other but, at the same time, respected each other's talent."

Opening up about their strained relationship in her 2016 memoir, "Sorry, Not Sorry, Dreams, Mistakes and Growing Up", Naya said, "One of the 'Glee' writers once said that Lea and I were like two sides of the same battery and that about sums us up."

  Editors' Pick

"We are both strong-willed and competitive - not just with each other but with everyone - and that's not a good mixture... as the show progressed, though, that friendship started to break down, especially as Santana (her character) moved from a background character to one with bigger plot lines and more screen time. I think Rachel (Lea's character) - erm, I mean Lea - didn't like sharing the spotlight."

Although the actress admitted to having never really got on with Lea, she was glad the "Scream Queens" actress was able to be a "stable influence" for their co-star Cory, up until he tragically passed away from an accidental overdose in 2013 at the age of 31.

She shared, "When Cory and Lea started dating, it was a total surprise. The more serious they got, the less Cory hung out with us and the more he seemed like a different person. One year he came back from the break between seasons super skinny."

"He said he'd been spending a lot of time at the gym and was trying to be responsible - not spending money all the time and buying crazy cars like he used to. My personal feelings for Lea aside, I knew that she wasn't a partier, so I felt like maybe their relationship could actually be good for him. I was happy for Cory to have a stable influence in his life, wherever it was he found it."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Jeremy Renner Warns Fans About Heavy Snowfall as He Yearns for Home Amid Hospitalization
Related Posts
Naya Rivera's Ex Ryan Dorsey Pens Sweet Message to Celebrate Her Birthday

Naya Rivera's Ex Ryan Dorsey Pens Sweet Message to Celebrate Her Birthday

Naya Rivera's Family Speaks Out After Secretly Settling Wrongful Death Suit Over Her Tragic Drowning

Naya Rivera's Family Speaks Out After Secretly Settling Wrongful Death Suit Over Her Tragic Drowning

Ryan Dorsey, 'Glee' Alums Celebrate Naya Rivera's 35th Birthday in Emotional Tributes

Ryan Dorsey, 'Glee' Alums Celebrate Naya Rivera's 35th Birthday in Emotional Tributes

Naya Rivera's Ex-Husband Posts Emotional Message on Anniversary of Her Funeral

Naya Rivera's Ex-Husband Posts Emotional Message on Anniversary of Her Funeral

Latest News
Drake Gives Shout-Out to Fabolous for His Influence
  • Jan 17, 2023

Drake Gives Shout-Out to Fabolous for His Influence

Naya Rivera's Dad Insists 'Everyone Knew' That Naya and Lea Michele 'Hated Each Other'
  • Jan 17, 2023

Naya Rivera's Dad Insists 'Everyone Knew' That Naya and Lea Michele 'Hated Each Other'

Jeremy Renner Warns Fans About Heavy Snowfall as He Yearns for Home Amid Hospitalization
  • Jan 17, 2023

Jeremy Renner Warns Fans About Heavy Snowfall as He Yearns for Home Amid Hospitalization

Cardi B Details How Offset First Reacted to Takeoff's Tragic Death
  • Jan 17, 2023

Cardi B Details How Offset First Reacted to Takeoff's Tragic Death

Bella Ramsey 'Couldn't Care Less' About Her Pronoun as She Identifies Herself as Gender Fluid
  • Jan 17, 2023

Bella Ramsey 'Couldn't Care Less' About Her Pronoun as She Identifies Herself as Gender Fluid

Meek Mill Stops Following Gunna on Instagram After Welcoming Him Home From Prison
  • Jan 17, 2023

Meek Mill Stops Following Gunna on Instagram After Welcoming Him Home From Prison

Most Read
Lisa Marie Presley's Autopsy Has Been Completed
Celebrity

Lisa Marie Presley's Autopsy Has Been Completed

D.L. Hughley Weighs In on Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union's Reactions to Backlash Against Zaya

D.L. Hughley Weighs In on Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union's Reactions to Backlash Against Zaya

Monica Shares Video of Her in Hospital After Having Sinus Surgery

Monica Shares Video of Her in Hospital After Having Sinus Surgery

Kendall Jenner Dragged for Making Her Assistant Hold Her Umbrella Amid Rainstorm

Kendall Jenner Dragged for Making Her Assistant Hold Her Umbrella Amid Rainstorm

Jaguar Wright Arrested Days After Making Shocking Allegations Against Jay-Z and Beyonce

Jaguar Wright Arrested Days After Making Shocking Allegations Against Jay-Z and Beyonce

Janelle Monae Opens Up on Her Struggles, Admits She's 'Faking It' Until She 'Made It'

Janelle Monae Opens Up on Her Struggles, Admits She's 'Faking It' Until She 'Made It'

PnB Rock's Girlfriend Stephanie Shares Struggles as She and Her Child Get No 'Death Benefits'

PnB Rock's Girlfriend Stephanie Shares Struggles as She and Her Child Get No 'Death Benefits'

Prince Harry and William Invited to Relaunch of Their Favorite London Nightclub

Prince Harry and William Invited to Relaunch of Their Favorite London Nightclub

Miss Universe 2022 Faces Rigging Allegations After Miss USA's Win

Miss Universe 2022 Faces Rigging Allegations After Miss USA's Win