MTV VMAs 2020: Lady GaGa Wins Tricon Award, The Weeknd Nabs Video of the Year - See Full Winners
The 'Shallow' hitmaker wins big at the award-giving event as in addition to the first-ever inaugural prize, she collects five more coveted prizes including Artist of the Year.

  • Aug 31, 2020

AceShowbiz - The winners of 2020 MTV Video Music Awards have been fully revealed. The award-giving event, which took place on Sunday, August 30, saw some artists, including Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande, The Weeknd, Taylor Swift and Megan Thee Stallion celebrating their victories as they were honored with coveted Moon Man trophies. The night was also packed with epic performances from Maluma and BTS (Bangtan Boys) among others.

The Weeknd collected the trophy of Video of the Year, one of the biggest awards that night, for his song "Blinding Lights". The song also earned the Canadian star a trophy for Best R&B.

Meanwhile, Lady GaGa made history as the honoree of first-ever Tricon award, which recognizes an artist who is highly accomplished across three or more disciplines. Additionally, the singer/actress won Artist of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Collaboration, Best Pop and Best Cinematography. She shared the last four victories with Ariana Grande, with whom she collaborated for their song "Rain on Me".

Joining the list of the winners that night was Doja Cat, who received the trophy for PUSH Best New Artist. Hot Girl Summer Megan, meanwhile, was honored with Best Hip-Hop for her hit song "Savage" with Coldplay winning Best Rock with their song "Orphans".

This year's event also added two additional categories in the wake of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Ariana Grande amd Justin Bieber won Best Music Video From Home with their star-studded music video for "Stuck With U", while CNCO won Best Quarantine Performance for his performance at "Unplugged at Home".

K-Pop stars BTS and Blackpink were also among the honorees. BTS collected three awards as they were named as the winner of Best K-Pop, Best Choreography and Best Group. The "Kill This Love" hitmaker, meanwhile, nabbed the award for Song of Summer with their song "How You Like That".

Full winners of the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards:

