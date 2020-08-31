MTV VMAs 2020: Taylor Swift and BTS Among Early Winners

WENN Music

Ariana Grande and Lady GaGa, who led the pack with nine nominations each, are also among the early winners that night as they receive Best Collaboration honor.

AceShowbiz - The 2020 MTV VMAs is finally here! Held virtually on Sunday, August 30 due to COVID-19 pandemic, the award-giving event was just as thrilling as ever with Keke Palmer hosting the award show from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Unlike previous years, tonight saw the winners making their acceptance speech from the comfort of their own homes.

In tonight's event, Machine Gun Kelly was named as first artist to collect the coveted Moon Man as he was announced as the winner of Best Alternative Music Video for "Bloody Valentine". The rapper received the award in person ahead of his performance on the pre-show.

Ariana Grande and Lady GaGa, who led the pack with nine nominations each, were among the early winners that night as they received Best Collaboration honor for "Rain on Me". The pair edged out Ariana's collaborative song with Justin Bieber "Stuck With U", Black Eyed Peas and J Balvin's "RITMO (Bad Boys For Life)", Ed Sheeran and Khalid's "Beautiful People", Future and Drake's "Life Is Good" and Karol G and Nicki Minaj's "Tusa".

K-Pop group BTS (Bangtan Boys) was also awarded with Best K-Pop Music Video for their song "On". That's not the only award they collected that night as the South Korean heartthrobs were also announced as the winner of Best Group. Meanwhile, the award for Song of Summer went to fellow K-Pop group Blackpink for their bop "How You Like That".

Joining the list of winners of the 2020 MTV VMAs was Taylor Swift. The singer won Best Direction for her music video for "The Man". Maluma and J Balvin, meanwhile, were awarded with Best Latin trophy for their hit song "Que Pena".

The show is currently underway with stunning performances from the likes of BTS, Ariana Grande, Lady GaGa and Maluma among others.