MTV VMAs 2020: Miley Cyrus Performs 'Midnight Sky' With Massive Disco Ball

The reference to the singer's 2013 hit song during her performance of 'Midnight Sky' is so well-timed as Miley celebrated the seventh anniversary of the song on Instagram last week.

Aug 31, 2020

AceShowbiz - The 2020 MTV MVAs took place on Sunday, August 30, and Miley Cyrus was among those who offered magnificent performances at the award-giving event. That night, Miley performed her new song "Midnight Sky" live for the first time following its release on August 14.

The performance of her latest anthem of empowerment was rather special. Donning a shimmering black dress, Miley opened her performance of the song, which was released not long after she confirmed her split from Cody Simpson, by looking sexy and fierce at the same time. She belted the note in a room featuring black background.

Later, viewers could see how the singer reminisced her 2013 hit track "Wrecking Ball" as a giant chain displaying a silver cross pendant and a staircase appeared toward the end of her performance. Rather unsurprisingly, she sat on top of it after ripping her skirt, revealing shining black panties.

The "Wrecking Ball" reference was so well-timed as Miley celebrated the seventh anniversary of the song on Instagram last week. "My concept of time is completely askew. Feels like a lifetime ago... but somehow only yesterday. Thank you for all the support you gave me then and of course the love you're continuing to show my art today. Forever grateful & inspired," she wrote on the photo-sharing platform.

Meanwhile, Miley's performance at the 2020 MTV VMAs marked her fifth appearance at the show. VMAs had been holding a special meaning for her as she debuted her song "Slide Away" at last year's show which also served as her first public appearance at the time after her split from ex-husband Liam Hemsworth.

At this year's MTV VMAs, the "Malibu" singer is up for best editing and best art direction for "Mother's Daughter", which both she won. She graced the red carpet while looking dazzling as ever in jewelry by Loree Rodkin and an embroidered dress and gloves from Fall Winter 2020 collection of MUGLER.

"@vmas red carpet moment yasssssss @muglerofficial @vijatm," so she wrote alongside a picture of her red carpet look.