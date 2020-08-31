 
 

Adele Gets Mistaken for Katy Perry in New Photo

Adele Gets Mistaken for Katy Perry in New Photo
Instagram
Celebrity

In the said Instagram photo, the 'Rolling in the Deep' singer sports a Jamaican flag bikini top as she has her hair intricately twisted in a style similar to Bantu Knots.

  • Aug 31, 2020

AceShowbiz - Having always been known with her modest and elegant looks, Adele successfully shocked a lot of people on Sunday, August 30 when she posted on Instagram a photo of herself. Some people could not believe their eyes and even mistook the British diva for Katy Perry due to the photo.

In the said photo, the "Rolling in the Deep" singer sported a Jamaican flag bikini top as she had her hair intricately twisted in a style similar to Bantu Knots. In addition to that, Adele sported bright yellow feathers behind her head. "Happy what would be Notting Hill Carnival my beloved London," so she said in the caption of the post.

Considering that Adele has never shown this much skin, let alone sporting this kind of style throughout her career, people were shocked. Some even joked that the "Hello" singer would be putting Jamaican twist into her songs from now on, with one saying, "Adele went from 'I heard that you've settle down' to 'Mi hear bout your likkle girlfriend.' "

Some others, in the meantime, could not help but confuse her with Katy. "Is this Adele or Katy Perry?! Please tell me it's not Adele," one person wondered. "You're telling me this photo of Adele isn't Katy Perry?" another still could not believe what s/he saw, while one other commented, "We all expect this from from Katy Perry which is why we refuse to believe it's Adele."

"I'm sorry but I saw this three times and thought it was Katy Perry. I never saw the Adele comparison until now," an individual wrote. On the other hand, someone said that the "Set Fire to the Rain" singer is "only one animorph away from being Katy Perry." There was also a person who chimed in, "adele looks more like katy perry than katy perry does these days."

You can share this post!

MTV VMAs 2020: Taylor Swift and BTS Among Early Winners

MTV VMAs 2020: Chadwick Boseman's Inspirational Spirit Celebrated During Show's Opening
Related Posts
Adele Uncertain About Her New Album

Adele Uncertain About Her New Album

Adele and Skepta Flirting With Each Other Following Split Rumors

Adele and Skepta Flirting With Each Other Following Split Rumors

Adele Denies Rumors of New Music, Tells Fans to 'Wear Mask and Be Patient'

Adele Denies Rumors of New Music, Tells Fans to 'Wear Mask and Be Patient'

Adele Enthusiastically Relives 2016 Glastonbury Performance by Slipping Into Iconic Dress

Adele Enthusiastically Relives 2016 Glastonbury Performance by Slipping Into Iconic Dress

Most Read
Candace Owens Changes Her View on Abortion Due to Pregnancy
Celebrity

Candace Owens Changes Her View on Abortion Due to Pregnancy

Brad Pitt's Rumored Girlfriend Nicole Poturalski Was Married to 68-Year-Old Restaurateur

Brad Pitt's Rumored Girlfriend Nicole Poturalski Was Married to 68-Year-Old Restaurateur

Melania Trump Gives Stepdaughter Ivanka the Stink Eye in Viral Video

Melania Trump Gives Stepdaughter Ivanka the Stink Eye in Viral Video

Lil Wayne's Daughter Isn't Here for Rapper Kissing Girlfriend Denise Bidot in New Photo

Lil Wayne's Daughter Isn't Here for Rapper Kissing Girlfriend Denise Bidot in New Photo

Brad Pitt's Rumored GF Nicole Poturalski Reportedly in 'Open Marriage' With 68-Year-Old Husband

Brad Pitt's Rumored GF Nicole Poturalski Reportedly in 'Open Marriage' With 68-Year-Old Husband

'Avengers' Stars Pay Tribute to Chadwick Boseman After Shocking Death

'Avengers' Stars Pay Tribute to Chadwick Boseman After Shocking Death

Nicki Minaj Reportedly Has Given Birth to Her Child

Nicki Minaj Reportedly Has Given Birth to Her Child

Kylie Jenner and Fai Khadra Cozying Up in Paris in New Pics - Are They Dating?

Kylie Jenner and Fai Khadra Cozying Up in Paris in New Pics - Are They Dating?

Watch: 6ix9ine Runs Out of Store After Seeing G-Herbo's Crew

Watch: 6ix9ine Runs Out of Store After Seeing G-Herbo's Crew

Bella Thorne Accused of Scamming OnlyFans Subscribers With Fake Nude Pics

Bella Thorne Accused of Scamming OnlyFans Subscribers With Fake Nude Pics

Chadwick Boseman Lost Battle With Cancer at 43

Chadwick Boseman Lost Battle With Cancer at 43

Candace Owens Shades LeBron James as She Defends Police Over Jacob Blake Shooting

Candace Owens Shades LeBron James as She Defends Police Over Jacob Blake Shooting

Marques Houston 'Cried Like a Baby' During Nuptials to 19-Year-Old Fiancee

Marques Houston 'Cried Like a Baby' During Nuptials to 19-Year-Old Fiancee