 
 

Sia Rallies Fans to Demand Justice for Death of Breonna Taylor and Elijah McClain

When asked to discuss her new film on 'Good Morning America', the 'Music' singer shares the email addresses for Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron and Colorado's Governor Polis instead.

  • Jun 27, 2020

AceShowbiz - Pop star Sia Furler used a live TV interview on Friday (June 26) to call for arrests in the murders of Breonna Taylor and Elijah McClain, who both died at the hands of police.

The "Chandelier" hitmaker had appeared on U.S. breakfast show "Good Morning America" to promote her new movie, titled "Music", but instead, she took the opportunity to highlight growing calls for justice for the families of two victims of excessive force by police officers.

Emergency medical worker Taylor, 26, was fatally shot multiple times in her Kentucky home in March after Louisville Metro Police Department officers stormed the property as part of an attempted drug sting - even though the person under investigation did not live there and was already in custody.

Meanwhile, 23-year-old McClain died in police custody in Aurora, Colorado last August (19) after he was placed in a chokehold while walking home from a grocery store, as cops thought he was acting suspiciously.

On Thursday, Colorado Governor Jared Polis appointed a special prosecutor to reopen the investigation into the massage therapist's case, and now Sia is demanding criminal charges be brought against the police officials involved in both incidents.

After being asked to discuss her new film on "GMA", Sia said, "I'd love to, but can we do something else first? Because it's more meaningful to me than anything else at the moment entertainment-wise."

"I wanted to talk about (how) we can do something about this police brutality, you don't just have to feel bad," the Australian singer explained, as she provided email addresses for Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron and Colorado's Governor Polis so viewers could add their voices to calls for action.

"It just feels more important to me than entertainment right now," added Sia, who later staged a remote performance of the film track "Together" with her muse Maddie Ziegler for "GMA".

Her TV plea occurred a day after stars like actress Jada Pinkett Smith and rapper Common joined protesters on the steps of the Kentucky State Capitol on Thursday to push for charges in Taylor's murder.

