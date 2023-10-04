Sia Flaunts Flawless Look in New Photos After Getting Facelift

Cover Images/Walter McBride/INFphoto Celebrity

After revealing at the 2023 Daytime Beauty Awards that she got a facelift, the 'Cheap Thrills' songstress confidently strikes a number of poses with her fellow singer Jennifer Lopez.

AceShowbiz - Sia Furler has proudly shown off her flawless look following a treatment. After revealing that she got a facelift, the "Cheap Thrills" singer appeared in good spirits as she struck a number of poses in new photos.

The 47-year-old MTV Video Music Award winner flaunted her wrinkle-free face in a slew of pictures, which were uploaded via Instagram on Tuesday, October 3 by fellow singer Jennifer Lopez. In the snaps, she was smiling from ear-to-ear and the skin on her face appeared glowing. She rarely lets the public see her face, which she usually covers with her wig.

The iconic Australian singer appeared in good spirits as she struck a number of poses with Jennifer. One of the photos captured the two artists looking at each other while seemingly having a fun conversation. Along with the snaps, her pal simply wrote in the caption of the post, "Limitless. @SiaMusic."

In the photos, Sia could be seen wearing a colorful get-up. She donned a long shirt dress that came with fun graphics all over it, bow embellishments, high neck design and long sleeves. She put on a pair of white sneakers and a huge bright pink headpiece to complete the look. Her hair was nearly invisible as she covered it with several hair accessories.

The new pictures of Sia appeared to have been taken when she attended the 2023 Daytime Beauty Awards in Los Angeles. On Sunday, October 1, she made an appearance at the event to present her plastic surgeon Dr. Ben Talei with the Outstanding Achievement in Medicine award.

In her speech, the "Chandelier" singer sang praise for the surgeon. "I'm a pop star that normally hides my face and doesn't lie about s**t. I got an amazing facelift from Dr. Talei," she said onstage. "He is incredible. And he is doing so much good work and not just for the pop stars of the world."

"I was showing someone in the back my before-and-afters right before I came on," Sia shared. "People go, 'You look nice.' I'm like, 'Dr. Ben Talei, facelift' for like anything you could ever want. I love him, I can't say enough good about him."

