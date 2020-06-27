Rapper Ty Laid to Rest in London After Passing Away From COVID-19 Complications

Celebrity

The Mercury Award nominated rapper, whose funeral was livestreamed on YouTube, was moved out of intensive care in mid-April before he contracted pneumonia.

Jun 27, 2020

AceShowbiz - Rapper Ty was buried on Friday, June 26, following his death from Covid-19 complications.

The Nigerian-British star, real name Ben Chijioke, passed away in (May 2020) after spending a month in hospital and testing positive for the virus.

The musician was moved out of intensive care in mid-April as his condition improved, but he fell ill again, contracting pneumonia before he passed away.

The funeral ceremony, which was streamed live on YouTube, took place in London, England, and was attended by the Upwards rapper's family and many friends, amid the easing of the U.K's lockdown rules.

Rap artist and writer Breis delivered the eulogy and paid tribute to the Mercury Award nominated star, describing him, as "brilliant student" whose teacher remembered him as "calm but bold" and thought he would make a good lawyer.

He also paid tribute to his friend's many achievements as an artist who had "carved out a unique lane for himself as a performer."

Ty released his debut album, "The Awkward", in 2001 and followed it up in 2003 with Upwards, which was nominated for the Mercury Prize.

Last year, Ty formed the hip-hop supergroup Kingdem with fellow rappers Blak Twang and Rodney P.