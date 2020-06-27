 
 

Rapper Ty Laid to Rest in London After Passing Away From COVID-19 Complications

Rapper Ty Laid to Rest in London After Passing Away From COVID-19 Complications
Celebrity

The Mercury Award nominated rapper, whose funeral was livestreamed on YouTube, was moved out of intensive care in mid-April before he contracted pneumonia.

  • Jun 27, 2020

AceShowbiz - Rapper Ty was buried on Friday, June 26, following his death from Covid-19 complications.

The Nigerian-British star, real name Ben Chijioke, passed away in (May 2020) after spending a month in hospital and testing positive for the virus.

The musician was moved out of intensive care in mid-April as his condition improved, but he fell ill again, contracting pneumonia before he passed away.

The funeral ceremony, which was streamed live on YouTube, took place in London, England, and was attended by the Upwards rapper's family and many friends, amid the easing of the U.K's lockdown rules.

Rap artist and writer Breis delivered the eulogy and paid tribute to the Mercury Award nominated star, describing him, as "brilliant student" whose teacher remembered him as "calm but bold" and thought he would make a good lawyer.

He also paid tribute to his friend's many achievements as an artist who had "carved out a unique lane for himself as a performer."

Ty released his debut album, "The Awkward", in 2001 and followed it up in 2003 with Upwards, which was nominated for the Mercury Prize.

Last year, Ty formed the hip-hop supergroup Kingdem with fellow rappers Blak Twang and Rodney P.

You can share this post!

Sia Rallies Fans to Demand Justice for Death of Breonna Taylor and Elijah McClain

Taylor Swift Uses Stonewall Day Speech to Urge Fight Against Discrimination of Trans and Nonbinary
Related Posts
Rapper Ty Passed Away at 47 From Coronavirus Complications

Rapper Ty Passed Away at 47 From Coronavirus Complications

Most Read
Rihanna's Stylist Fucci Disses 'Problematic' Angelina Jolie
Celebrity

Rihanna's Stylist Fucci Disses 'Problematic' Angelina Jolie

Blac Chyna's Mom Tokyo Toni Dragged After Ranting Against Black Women

Blac Chyna's Mom Tokyo Toni Dragged After Ranting Against Black Women

Timothee Chalamet and Eiza Gonzalez Further Fuel Dating Rumors With Bath-Tub Pic

Timothee Chalamet and Eiza Gonzalez Further Fuel Dating Rumors With Bath-Tub Pic

TikTok Star Siya Kakkar Dead by Suicide at 16 After Receiving 'Threats'

TikTok Star Siya Kakkar Dead by Suicide at 16 After Receiving 'Threats'

Noname Faces Backlash From Beyonce's Fans Over Angela Davis Tweet

Noname Faces Backlash From Beyonce's Fans Over Angela Davis Tweet

Dennis Quaid Describes Laura Savoie as 'Most Stunning Bride' After Seaside Wedding

Dennis Quaid Describes Laura Savoie as 'Most Stunning Bride' After Seaside Wedding

Beyonce's Fans Not Having It After Britney Spears Declares Herself 'Queen B'

Beyonce's Fans Not Having It After Britney Spears Declares Herself 'Queen B'

'Love Is Blind' Alum Jessica Batten Shares Thoughts on Cheating Allegations Against Mark Cuevas

'Love Is Blind' Alum Jessica Batten Shares Thoughts on Cheating Allegations Against Mark Cuevas

50 Cent Shuts Down Split Rumors by Trolling Girlfriend Cuban Link on Instagram

50 Cent Shuts Down Split Rumors by Trolling Girlfriend Cuban Link on Instagram

Cardi B's Infamous Bonnaroo Catsuit Being Put Up for an Auction

Cardi B's Infamous Bonnaroo Catsuit Being Put Up for an Auction

Steve Bing's Cause of Death Confirmed as Suicide by Coroner

Steve Bing's Cause of Death Confirmed as Suicide by Coroner

Brody Jenner Gets Ex's Approval for Dating Louis Tomlinson's Baby Mama?

Brody Jenner Gets Ex's Approval for Dating Louis Tomlinson's Baby Mama?

Chris D'Elia Releases His Version of Email Exchanges With Sexual Misconduct Accusers

Chris D'Elia Releases His Version of Email Exchanges With Sexual Misconduct Accusers