Prince's Estate Strikes Deal to Feature His Music Catalog on TikTok

WENN/L. Gallo Music

To celebrate the new deal, a special TikTok Sound-Off livestream event will take place on June 29 at the 'Purple Rain' singer's famous Paisley Park estate and music studio outside Minneapolis.

Jun 27, 2020

AceShowbiz - TikTok software engineers have uploaded the entire music catalogue of late legend Prince onto the app.

Users of the social media network are now able to feature songs from the "Purple Rain" singer in their short-form mobile videos thanks to the tech firm's new deal with the star's estate managers.

"Prince was known for breaking boundaries and TikTok has proven to do so as well," Troy Carter, entertainment adviser for the Prince Estate, said in a statement on Friday, June 26. "With the addition of Prince's full catalog on TikTok, it is our hope that a new generation of global fans can find meaning in Prince's music, and be inspired to create."

A new official Prince TikTok account (@Prince.4.ever) has also been created, and managers of the late pop icon's estate will share archival footage, interviews, performances and video clips featuring the star's work as an artist and activist.

A special TikTok Sound-Off livestream event will take place on Monday 29 June at Prince's famous Paisley Park estate and music studio outside Minneapolis to celebrate the new deal.