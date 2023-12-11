 

Sia Supported by Fans After Admitting She Alters Her Look Due to Insecurities

Cover Images/Jennifer Graylock
Celebrity

The 'Cheap Thrills' songstress receives supportive messages after she opened up about having insecurities and 'confidence issues' that made her alter her look.

  • Dec 11, 2023

AceShowbiz - Sia Furler has been supported by her fans following a confession about her appearance. Shortly after admitting that she altered her look due to her insecurities and "confidence issues," the "Cheap Thrills" singer received heartwarming supportive messages from her devotees.

On Sunday, December 10, the 47-year-old MTV Video Music Award winner was showered with praise via X, formerly known as Twitter, for getting candid with her insecurities. In the replies section of her Saturday tweet, one fan in particular gushed, "Oh Sia. You are beautiful no matter what you do. But, if this is what you want then as long as you are doing it for the right reasons then good luck with procedure and recovery."

Similarly, another marveled, "Sia we absolutely f**king love you. You have to do what makes you happy. We are like totally the same, and I can totally identify with what you're saying. Kisses and hugs xoxo." A third joined in, "Queen we love you how you're and you can you can do whatever makes you feel more confident we will love you in all your shapes and forms," adding a red heart emoji.

In addition, a fourth penned, "Transparency is beautiful. Self-care takes many shapes. Safe ways & amounts of altering appearances to help self-confidence are never shameful. One of the many reasons I admire you! Happy & healthy healing journey after your surgery!"

In the Saturday tweet itself, Sia candidly wrote, "Had to take a medication that made me put on a lot of weight that I just can't shift with exercise or thyroid meds so I went in for lipo today. Please know that I am so lucky to have the resources to change the way I look and that when you see me looking crazy foxy again that I want you to know it did not come from diet and exercise."

Sia Tweet

Sia opened up about the reason why she altered her look.

The "Chandelier" singer, who previously shared that she got a facelift, further stated, "I want to be truthful about all of my procedures so I don't contribute to the system that tells us we aren't enough. I am insecure like most people and being in the public eye gives me anxiety, so I've made the choice to alter my appearance for my own confidence issues. Pray for me please!" Adding a folded hands emoji, she concluded, "I love you, keep going!"

