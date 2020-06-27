 
 

J Balvin Angers Shakira's Fans After Seemingly Dissing Her in Interview

The Reggaeton star sparks fury from the 'Hips Don't Lie' hitmaker's loyal devotees after he appeared to criticize the Latina singer during a chat with Black Eyed Peas.

  • Jun 27, 2020

AceShowbiz - J Balvin has sparked backlash from Shakira's fans after seemingly criticising the singer in a recent interview.

The Reggaeton star participated in a virtual chat with the Black Eyed Peas, which was shared online on Wednesday, June 24, 2020. As Balvin discussed his musical inspirations with the group, the conversation turned to Shakira - after the Black Eyed Peas worked with her on their latest album.

When will.i.am admitted that he "learned from" Shakira because "the way she does it is like a school," he added, "Number one, fix number one like this, here are my notes and then for number two I would really like to address this on number two and then for number three."

And Balvin agreed, adding, "And then you go back to one, and then go to seven, then go to 10, then go to 20, and then go back to number one. One is the one."

But the "Mi Gente" hitmaker's comments didn't go down well with Shakira's devoted fans, many of whom prompted the #JBalvinIsOverParty hashtag to start trending on social media.

"B**ch, if Shakira was as half as good as she was She still twice as good as you'll ever be!!" one fan wrote. "Without Shakira there's no Latin music, she opened the door to all of you, you wouldn't have a career if it wasn't for Shakira!!"

"Nobody talks s**t bout Shakira, the queen of latin music," another added. "She has done so much for latin music to be mainstream and the disrespect is disgusting."

Balvin, who appeared onstage during Shakira and Jennifer Lopez's performance at the Super Bowl Halftime Show earlier this year, has yet to respond to the backlash.

