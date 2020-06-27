 
 

Carrie Fisher's Daughter Billie Lourd Engaged to Austen Rydell

The 'Star Wars' actress is taking her relationship with boyfriend to the next level as she says yes when he pops the big question and presents her with a ring.

  • Jun 27, 2020

AceShowbiz - "Star Wars" actress Billie Lourd is engaged.

Her actor boyfriend, Austen Rydell, took to Instagram on Thursday, June 25, 2020 to reveal he is set to wed Carrie Fisher's daughter after popping the question to the 27 year old.

Alongside a slideshow of photos of the couple through the years, he wrote, "She said YES!! (Actually she said 'Duhhh') But I guess that's even better than yes?!?"

Billie and her new fiance reunited in 2017 after initially dating during their youth and Rydell was there to support the star following the unexpected death of her mother in December 2016.

He even joined Billie, her father Bryan Lourd, and his husband Bruce Bozzi, on vacation in Norway on the first anniversary of Fisher's death to view the Northern Lights in the late actress' honour.

For the most part, the pair has kept its romance out of the spotlight, but on Valentine's Day, February 14, 2020, Rydell paid a touching tribute to his now-wife-to-be.

"I found the best girl in the world. Happy Valentines Day to us!!" he captioned an image of the couple kissing while watching the sunset.

Billie also hasn't been shy to show her affection for Rydell online, posting images from past holidays together, and writing, "All 'round the world you make my world go 'round #toinfinityandbaeyond (sic)."

