 
 

Christopher Nolan's Big-Budgeted Movie 'Tenet' Faces Another Delay Amid Pandemic

Warner Bros. Pictures/Melinda Sue Gordon
Movie

The $200 million-budgeted film starring Robert Pattinson will only be released to theaters when 'exhibitors are ready and public health officials say it's time.'

  • Jun 27, 2020

AceShowbiz - Christopher Nolan's new film "Tenet" has been delayed again, this time until mid-August 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to editors at Entertainment Tonight, the Warner Bros. movie is now scheduled to hit theatres on August 12, 2020 after being pushed back from its rescheduled date of 31 July. It was originally scheduled to debut earlier in the month.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Warner Bros. said the studio is not treating the $200 million film as a "traditional movie release" and is "committed to bringing Tenet to audiences in theaters, on the big screen, when exhibitors are ready and public health officials say it's time."

Announcing plans for an extended run in cinemas, they added, "We are choosing to open the movie mid-week to allow audiences to discover the film in their own time, and we plan to play longer, over an extended play period far beyond the norm, to develop a very different yet successful release strategy."

Nolan's hotly anticipated spy epic stars Robert Pattinson, John David Washington, and Indian actress Dimple Kapadia.

