Karlie Kloss and Ken Jeong Offer Service as Substitute Teachers in YouTube's New COVID-19 Series
On the other hand, Joseph Gordon-Levitt has got the green light for his new web series, 'Create Together #WithMe', and YUNGBLUD scores his own show, 'Stay Home With: YUNGBLUD'.

  Apr 23, 2020

AceShowbiz - Model Karlie Kloss and comedy star Ken Jeong have landed new roles as substitute teachers as part of a new YouTube Originals series to educate youngsters on coronavirus lockdown.

Celebrity Substitute will feature famous faces holding online classes for those stuck at home, with Kloss, who founded the free "Kode With Klossy" camp for teen girls in 2015, teaching viewers all about computer coding, while "The Hangover" actor Jeong will draw on his history as a former doctor to give a virtual biology lesson.

Other stars coming together to "energise distance learning" include former American footballer-turned-actor Terry Crews, singer/actress Janelle Monae, "Riverdale" star Camila Mendes and science boffin Bill Nye.

Meanwhile, YouTube bosses have given "Inception" star Joseph Gordon-Levitt the green light for his new web series, "Create Together #WithMe", on which he will showcase new isolation projects from his HitRecord site, a collaborative media platform which connects artists around the world.

British rocker YUNGBLUD has also scored his own show, lifting the curtain on how he and his bandmembers are adjusting to working together remotely on "Stay Home With: YUNGBLUD", during which he will encourage viewers to donate to food charity No Kid Hungry.

Announcing the new slate of original programming, Susanne Daniels, global head of original content for YouTube, says, "YouTube's greatest strength is its ability as a global platform to build community and connection among people from all walks of life."

"We're working to develop exciting new original content that is relevant, useful, and entertaining in order to deepen those connections and give people an outlet to come together."

