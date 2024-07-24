Karlie Kloss Proves She's Taylor Swift's Forever Fan Amid Feud Rumors

Cover Images/Freddie Baez Celebrity

In a new interview, the 31-year-old model continues to express her admiration for the Grammy-winning musician's music, dispelling rumors of any rift between them.

AceShowbiz - Taylor Swift has a steadfast supporter in Karlie Kloss, who recently praised the singer's latest album, "The Tortured Poets Department". "I'd say the whole album," Kloss told Yahoo Life. "I mean, her music is classic."

When asked about her favorite track from Swift's extensive catalog, Kloss replied, "She's got so many hits. I definitely love 'Shake It Off'."

In addition to her musical appreciation, Kloss has dispelled rumors of a feud with Swift. Despite being spotted at Swift's Los Angeles Eras Tour show in August 2023, Kloss' name was notably absent from Swift's "Junior Jewels" T-Shirt in the 2017 "Look What You Made Me Do" music video. However, Kloss has repeatedly denied any rift, stating that they talk frequently.

The friendship between Kloss and Swift dates back to 2013, when they met backstage at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. In a Vogue interview in 2015, Swift spoke about their destined connection, saying, "People had been telling us for years we needed to meet."

While eagle-eyed fans had speculated about a falling out between the two, Kloss's recent comments and attendance at Swift's concert have put those rumors to rest. Kloss remains a devoted supporter of Swift's music and a loyal friend.