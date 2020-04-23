M.I.A. Lashes Out at British Vogue for Calling Off Interview Over Her Anti-Vaccination Stance

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Paper Planes' hitmaker claims to be dropped from the magazine's August issue celebrating National Health Service workers weeks after she would 'choose death' over coronavirus vaccine.

Apr 23, 2020

AceShowbiz - M.I.A. has revealed her contribution to an upcoming edition of British Vogue has been withdrawn due to her anti-vaccination beliefs.

The outspoken "Paper Planes" hitmaker stunned fans last month by announcing she'd "choose death" over a vaccine that tackled the coronavirus.

On Wednesday (April 22), the musician, real name Mathangi 'Maya' Arulpragasam shared text messages from an unnamed correspondent claiming British Vogue editor Enninful had dropped her from an August issue celebrating Britain's National Health Service (NHS) workers due to her alleged anti-vaxxer stance.

"Hey maya - sadly Edward/vogue has decided to withdraw the offer for vogue spread (sic) in August due to vaccination comments," one message read, with another explaining that it "wouldn't be right" to include her in an issue celebrating the healthcare workers.

In a long message accompanying the screenshots, the star sarcastically hit out at the publication and defended her views.

"anti vaxer (sic) is your term," she wrote. "It didn't exist before this binary addiction everyone has to separate everything into this it that . Anti this Anti that."

The rapper continued, "I prefer to not make everything so black and white. I'm sure there's variety of doctors researchers and labs and counties who understands what's happenings , I'm sure there are good drugs and bad drugs out there . Just doing research isn't an anti anything but pro respecting the process... Lack of discussion is censorship."

In her post, she also cited her support for healthcare workers across the world including those active during the 26-year civil war in her parents' native Sri Lanka, and slammed "bankers and celebrities" for being overpaid compared to doctors and nurses.

Representatives of Vogue did not immediately respond to a request for comment.