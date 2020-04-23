Kacey Musgraves Celebrates 50th Anniversary of Earth Day With 'Oh, What A World 2.0' Release

Instagram Music

Dedicating the track to those on the frontlines fighting the coronavirus pandemic, the 'Rainbow' singer encourages donations to her Earth Day Fund in partnership with the World Wildlife Fund.

Apr 23, 2020

AceShowbiz - Kacey Musgraves has unveiled a new version of her hit "Oh, What a World" to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Earth Day.

The singer has dedicated the track to those on the frontlines fighting the coronavirus pandemic and she is encouraging fans to listen and donate to the Kacey Musgraves Earth Day Fund in partnership with the World Wildlife Fund.

"Right now, there are so many brave people that deserve Medals of Honor: the nurses, doctors, grocers, the delivery and truck drivers, cashiers, gas station attendants, the scientists, restaurant workers, the single parents and so many others," she said in a release. "I'm just a songwriter, but my hope is that if I bring the light I have in my spirit to the table, maybe it could be a form of energy that lifts someone else's spirit for a moment."

"Oh, What a World - dedicated to our planetary home and all the quiet heroes this Earth Day: you're the northern lights in our skies."

All donations received will benefit nature conservation groups.