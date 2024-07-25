 
Karlie Kloss Shares Rare Family Photos on Son Elijah's 1st Birthday
The former Victoria's Secret Angel and her husband Joshua Kushner celebrate their younger son Elijah's first birthday by giving a rare look at her family of four.

  • Jul 25, 2024

AceShowbiz - Karlie Kloss, 31, took to Instagram to celebrate her and Joshua Kushner's son, Elijah, turning one this month. The model shared a series of heartwarming photos capturing the special moment.

"Our sweet little Elijah turned one this month," Kloss captioned the post. The photos featured Kloss and Kushner holding their baby boy close. Their older son, Levi, 3, also appeared in some of the pictures, showing his affection for his younger brother. In one photo, Levi protectively put his arm around Elijah, while in another, the siblings held hands while sitting in their strollers.

Kloss also shared a tender moment with her boys while preparing for the 2024 Met Gala. In an Instagram Stories snap, she snuggled with Elijah and Levi in her hotel bed as she got glammed up for fashion's biggest night.

"And a quick cuddle with my other visitors," Kloss wrote as she wore a dressing gown, wrapping her arms around her sleeping sons.

In a previous interview with PEOPLE, Kloss admitted that maintaining good posture during her pregnancy with Elijah was a challenge. She noted that her posture had worsened, and she was working to correct it.

