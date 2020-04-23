Boosie Badazz Gets Thirsty Over Megan Thee Stallion's Nearly Topless Pic

Instagram Celebrity

The Baton Rogue rapper admits to zooming in on the 'Hot Girl Summer' hitmaker's raunchy snap in hopes of getting a glimpse of her nipple as she flashes one of her bare breasts.

Apr 23, 2020

AceShowbiz - Megan Thee Stallion is no stranger to posting thirst trap and Boosie Badazz (previously known as Lil Boosie) is one of those people who are into it. The raptress recently shared another raunchy snap that caught the "Wipe Me Down" rapper's attention.

Leaving his mark on the post, the Baton Rouge native left an NSFW comment as he admitted that he zoomed in on the 25-year-old star's photo in hopes of getting a glimpse of her nipple. "Thought I saw a nipple I had to zoom n lol," he wrote, adding a face with tears of joy emoji.

In the image, Megan pulled up her black T-shirt to reveal one of her bare breasts, which she covered with her hand. Taking her selfie in her sophisticated bathroom, she flaunted her toned abs and black panties from Rihanna's Savage x Fenty. "Sassy moody nasty," she captioned it.

YBN Almighty Jay was also lusting over Megan's sexy picture, commenting, "What's Hannin?" Meanwhile, Slim Thug, B. Simone, Justin Skye and Yung Baby Tate approved of the "Hot Girl Summer" hitmaker's look.

Boosie previously desperately sold himself to Rihanna after learning of her split from Hassan Jameel. The "Zoom" spitter, who has publicly declared his love for the Barbadian beauty, said in one of the trailers for his new reality series "Badazz Boosie", "I heard Rihanna off the market right now. I just pulled up some stuff on Instagram and they say she messing with A$AP Rocky." Calling the A$AP Mob member his "lil dawg," he declared, "I'ma bag off, I'ma bag off because I rock with A$AP Rocky."

That, however, didn't stop him from pitching himself to Rihanna. "I heard she's off the market. I'm a catch. I take care of my kids. I'm a lovable person. And I'm on my s**t," he said, desperately trying to convince the "Diamonds" songstress. He continued, "I'm not going to hate on you with another [guy]. I'm a good catch. Rihanna, I am a f***ing catch! Good things to come those who [wait]."