 
 

Boosie Badazz Gets Thirsty Over Megan Thee Stallion's Nearly Topless Pic

Boosie Badazz Gets Thirsty Over Megan Thee Stallion's Nearly Topless Pic
Instagram
Celebrity

The Baton Rogue rapper admits to zooming in on the 'Hot Girl Summer' hitmaker's raunchy snap in hopes of getting a glimpse of her nipple as she flashes one of her bare breasts.

  • Apr 23, 2020

AceShowbiz - Megan Thee Stallion is no stranger to posting thirst trap and Boosie Badazz (previously known as Lil Boosie) is one of those people who are into it. The raptress recently shared another raunchy snap that caught the "Wipe Me Down" rapper's attention.

Leaving his mark on the post, the Baton Rouge native left an NSFW comment as he admitted that he zoomed in on the 25-year-old star's photo in hopes of getting a glimpse of her nipple. "Thought I saw a nipple I had to zoom n lol," he wrote, adding a face with tears of joy emoji.

In the image, Megan pulled up her black T-shirt to reveal one of her bare breasts, which she covered with her hand. Taking her selfie in her sophisticated bathroom, she flaunted her toned abs and black panties from Rihanna's Savage x Fenty. "Sassy moody nasty," she captioned it.

YBN Almighty Jay was also lusting over Megan's sexy picture, commenting, "What's Hannin?" Meanwhile, Slim Thug, B. Simone, Justin Skye and Yung Baby Tate approved of the "Hot Girl Summer" hitmaker's look.

Boosie previously desperately sold himself to Rihanna after learning of her split from Hassan Jameel. The "Zoom" spitter, who has publicly declared his love for the Barbadian beauty, said in one of the trailers for his new reality series "Badazz Boosie", "I heard Rihanna off the market right now. I just pulled up some stuff on Instagram and they say she messing with A$AP Rocky." Calling the A$AP Mob member his "lil dawg," he declared, "I'ma bag off, I'ma bag off because I rock with A$AP Rocky."

That, however, didn't stop him from pitching himself to Rihanna. "I heard she's off the market. I'm a catch. I take care of my kids. I'm a lovable person. And I'm on my s**t," he said, desperately trying to convince the "Diamonds" songstress. He continued, "I'm not going to hate on you with another [guy]. I'm a good catch. Rihanna, I am a f***ing catch! Good things to come those who [wait]."

You can share this post!

Kate Beckinsale Fuming Over Troll's Comment on Her Romance With Toy Boy Goody Gracy

Tia Mowry Has Classy Response to Critics of Her Aging
Related Posts
Boosie Badazz Weighs In on YNW Melly's Denied Prison Release Despite COVID-19 Diagnosis

Boosie Badazz Weighs In on YNW Melly's Denied Prison Release Despite COVID-19 Diagnosis

Boosie Badazz Gets Thirsty Over Megan Thee Stallion's Nearly Topless Pic

Boosie Badazz Gets Thirsty Over Megan Thee Stallion's Nearly Topless Pic

Boosie Badazz Plans to Create OnlyFans Account to do 'Whatever Sell'

Boosie Badazz Plans to Create OnlyFans Account to do 'Whatever Sell'

Boosie Badazz Reveals Jay-Z's Involvement in His Drama With Dwyane Wade and Daughter

Boosie Badazz Reveals Jay-Z's Involvement in His Drama With Dwyane Wade and Daughter

Boosie Badazz Slams NBA YoungBoy's Haters on His Instagram Live

Boosie Badazz Slams NBA YoungBoy's Haters on His Instagram Live

Most Read
Ross Lynch Hits Back at Racist Haters Criticizing Jaz Sinclair Romance
Celebrity

Ross Lynch Hits Back at Racist Haters Criticizing Jaz Sinclair Romance

Case's Baby Mama Madina Milana Blasts Singer in Apparent Intoxicated Video

Case's Baby Mama Madina Milana Blasts Singer in Apparent Intoxicated Video

Omarion Restricts Son Megaa's Communication With Ex Apryl Jones' Male Friends

Omarion Restricts Son Megaa's Communication With Ex Apryl Jones' Male Friends

Shailene Woodley Split From Ben Volavola Because She's Not Ready for Marriage

Shailene Woodley Split From Ben Volavola Because She's Not Ready for Marriage

Instagram Model Scared of Cardi B After Offset Gets Caught Stalking Her Account

Instagram Model Scared of Cardi B After Offset Gets Caught Stalking Her Account

Stephen Jackson's Ex Reacts to Claims About Him Leaving Her at Altar Over Prenup Dispute

Stephen Jackson's Ex Reacts to Claims About Him Leaving Her at Altar Over Prenup Dispute

Aaron Carter and Ex Melanie Martin Reunite After Her Domestic Violence Arrest

Aaron Carter and Ex Melanie Martin Reunite After Her Domestic Violence Arrest

'Tiger King' Trainer Doc Antle Fears for His Life After Getting '50 Death Threats Each Day'

'Tiger King' Trainer Doc Antle Fears for His Life After Getting '50 Death Threats Each Day'

Beyonce's Mom Tina Lawson Losing a Loved One Due to Coronavirus

Beyonce's Mom Tina Lawson Losing a Loved One Due to Coronavirus

Is He OK? Lil Baby Posts Photo of Him Getting Scratches on His Face

Is He OK? Lil Baby Posts Photo of Him Getting Scratches on His Face

French Montana Reacts to Young Thug Threatening to Post Clip of Him Getting Knocked Out

French Montana Reacts to Young Thug Threatening to Post Clip of Him Getting Knocked Out

YFN Lucci Hits Back at Reginae Carter After She Swears Off Dating Rapper Because of Him

YFN Lucci Hits Back at Reginae Carter After She Swears Off Dating Rapper Because of Him

Amber Rose Trolled for Considering to Make OnlyFans Account to Earn Money

Amber Rose Trolled for Considering to Make OnlyFans Account to Earn Money