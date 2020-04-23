 
 

Tia Mowry Has Classy Response to Critics of Her Aging

Tia Mowry Has Classy Response to Critics of Her Aging
WENN/Instar
Celebrity

It all starts after the 41-year-old actress posts on her Instagram account a photo of her flaunting her bare face along with her graying afro hair, prompting people to point at her aging.

  • Apr 23, 2020

AceShowbiz - People all around the world age, whether they want it or not. The same case happened to Tia Mowry, who proudly rocked her graying hair on social media a few days ago. However, some people chose to criticize her over her aging, and now the 41-year-old actress has come back with a classy response.

Taking to her Instagram account, Tia shared a photo of her in the pool along with a caption that read, "It's a #blessing to #age. #Grey hairs are signs of wisdom. #wrinkles are signs that you've laughed. #strechmarks and stretched out stomachs are the beautiful miraculous signs of giving #birth."

In her empowering post, she also urged others to embrace their body for the way it is. "No more perky boobs are the signs that you once fed your babies. #Embrace it. Because getting older, growing older, being HERE is a #beautiful," so she wrote.

The post that got people talking was shared last week on the photo-sharing site. Flaunting her bare face, the Disney alum wrote in the caption, "It’s been me and my #fro as of late."

While some people were loving her natural beauty, some others pointed at her graying hair. "How old is she? I can't believe she has gray hair already," one wondered, with one chiming in, "Right she’s to young to be giving great aunty vibe. danm y'all really light my a** up with them groans, still serving great aunty though." Someone else commented, "She looks like one of my Aunts on the real."

"WOW! I didn't expect there to be that much gray! I'm 36 and have a couple strands, but nothing like that. Is she even 40 yet?" one other weighed in. Another individual reacted to the post by saying, "She couldn't just get a few boxes of hair dye.... it's like 9 bucks at the drug store."

You can share this post!

Boosie Badazz Gets Thirsty Over Megan Thee Stallion's Nearly Topless Pic

Justin Bieber Excited to Release 'Really Special' New Music: 'Be Ready'
Related Posts
Tia Mowry Has Classy Response to Critics of Her Aging

Tia Mowry Has Classy Response to Critics of Her Aging

Tia Mowry Faces Backlash Over Coronavirus Comment

Tia Mowry Faces Backlash Over Coronavirus Comment

Tia Mowry Cries as She Reveals the Results of Her Ancestry DNA Test

Tia Mowry Cries as She Reveals the Results of Her Ancestry DNA Test

Tia Mowry Welcomes Second Child

Tia Mowry Welcomes Second Child

Tia Mowry and Husband Cory Hardrict Expecting Second Child. See the Sweet Announcement

Tia Mowry and Husband Cory Hardrict Expecting Second Child. See the Sweet Announcement

Most Read
Ross Lynch Hits Back at Racist Haters Criticizing Jaz Sinclair Romance
Celebrity

Ross Lynch Hits Back at Racist Haters Criticizing Jaz Sinclair Romance

Case's Baby Mama Madina Milana Blasts Singer in Apparent Intoxicated Video

Case's Baby Mama Madina Milana Blasts Singer in Apparent Intoxicated Video

Omarion Restricts Son Megaa's Communication With Ex Apryl Jones' Male Friends

Omarion Restricts Son Megaa's Communication With Ex Apryl Jones' Male Friends

Shailene Woodley Split From Ben Volavola Because She's Not Ready for Marriage

Shailene Woodley Split From Ben Volavola Because She's Not Ready for Marriage

Instagram Model Scared of Cardi B After Offset Gets Caught Stalking Her Account

Instagram Model Scared of Cardi B After Offset Gets Caught Stalking Her Account

Stephen Jackson's Ex Reacts to Claims About Him Leaving Her at Altar Over Prenup Dispute

Stephen Jackson's Ex Reacts to Claims About Him Leaving Her at Altar Over Prenup Dispute

Aaron Carter and Ex Melanie Martin Reunite After Her Domestic Violence Arrest

Aaron Carter and Ex Melanie Martin Reunite After Her Domestic Violence Arrest

'Tiger King' Trainer Doc Antle Fears for His Life After Getting '50 Death Threats Each Day'

'Tiger King' Trainer Doc Antle Fears for His Life After Getting '50 Death Threats Each Day'

Beyonce's Mom Tina Lawson Losing a Loved One Due to Coronavirus

Beyonce's Mom Tina Lawson Losing a Loved One Due to Coronavirus

Is He OK? Lil Baby Posts Photo of Him Getting Scratches on His Face

Is He OK? Lil Baby Posts Photo of Him Getting Scratches on His Face

French Montana Reacts to Young Thug Threatening to Post Clip of Him Getting Knocked Out

French Montana Reacts to Young Thug Threatening to Post Clip of Him Getting Knocked Out

YFN Lucci Hits Back at Reginae Carter After She Swears Off Dating Rapper Because of Him

YFN Lucci Hits Back at Reginae Carter After She Swears Off Dating Rapper Because of Him

Amber Rose Trolled for Considering to Make OnlyFans Account to Earn Money

Amber Rose Trolled for Considering to Make OnlyFans Account to Earn Money