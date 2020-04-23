Tia Mowry Has Classy Response to Critics of Her Aging

WENN/Instar Celebrity

It all starts after the 41-year-old actress posts on her Instagram account a photo of her flaunting her bare face along with her graying afro hair, prompting people to point at her aging.

AceShowbiz - People all around the world age, whether they want it or not. The same case happened to Tia Mowry, who proudly rocked her graying hair on social media a few days ago. However, some people chose to criticize her over her aging, and now the 41-year-old actress has come back with a classy response.

Taking to her Instagram account, Tia shared a photo of her in the pool along with a caption that read, "It's a #blessing to #age. #Grey hairs are signs of wisdom. #wrinkles are signs that you've laughed. #strechmarks and stretched out stomachs are the beautiful miraculous signs of giving #birth."

In her empowering post, she also urged others to embrace their body for the way it is. "No more perky boobs are the signs that you once fed your babies. #Embrace it. Because getting older, growing older, being HERE is a #beautiful," so she wrote.

The post that got people talking was shared last week on the photo-sharing site. Flaunting her bare face, the Disney alum wrote in the caption, "It’s been me and my #fro as of late."

While some people were loving her natural beauty, some others pointed at her graying hair. "How old is she? I can't believe she has gray hair already," one wondered, with one chiming in, "Right she’s to young to be giving great aunty vibe. danm y'all really light my a** up with them groans, still serving great aunty though." Someone else commented, "She looks like one of my Aunts on the real."

"WOW! I didn't expect there to be that much gray! I'm 36 and have a couple strands, but nothing like that. Is she even 40 yet?" one other weighed in. Another individual reacted to the post by saying, "She couldn't just get a few boxes of hair dye.... it's like 9 bucks at the drug store."