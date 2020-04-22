 
 

Kate Beckinsale Fuming Over Troll's Comment on Her Romance With Toy Boy Goody Gracy

The 'Underworld' actress fiercely claps back at one Internet user who pokes fun at the age gap between her and her Canadian singer boyfriend in the comments of her new Instagram post.

  • Apr 22, 2020

AceShowbiz - Kate Beckinsale is not letting any Internet trolls slide. After receiving an unwarranted criticism over her romance with new toy boy Goody Gracy, the actress known for her role as Selene in the "Underworld" film series fiercely clapped back at the patronizing social media user.

The banter was ignited by the 46-year-old beauty's Instagram video that captured her attempt in teaching her cat to get into a painted box on the floor. "Very much did not go as planned," she wrote in an accompanying caption of the now-deleted post. "Please tell me if this worked for you and WHY MY CAT IS BROKEN."

One particular user, however, saw the "Pearl Harbor" actress' post as an opportunity to poke fun at her huge age gap with her rumored boyfriend. "Try and see if your new tom boy will adhere," the hater wrote in the comment section. Refusing to stay quiet, she replied back, "Try and see if you can spell and not just goon yourself straight out the gate."

Kate and Goody, who is only one year older than Kate's daughter Lily, sent internet abuzz when the twosome were spotted cozying up to each other just days earlier. In several photos surfacing online, the twosome could be seen walking hand-in-hand in Brentwood, Los Angeles.

The "Love & Friendship" actress and the young rocker have reportedly been dating "since the beginning of the year." A source told PEOPLE, "They have fun and Kate seems happy. His age is not an issue for her. It's just a number." The insider further spilled that the lovebirds "are quarantined together at Kate's house right now."

Should the rumors be true, it was not the first time the ex-wife of director Len Wiseman got involved with a much younger man. She previously dated 26-year-old Pete Davidson as well as 24-year-old Matt Rife.

Back in December 2019, Kate shared her thought on the public shaming women have to face for romancing younger men. "It can feel like a little bit of a political act to be a woman over 32 who is having any fun at all," she told Women's Health magazine. "And by that, I don't mean doing drugs and drinking and partying - because I never am - but being goofy, and going out, and not going, 'Omigod I'm going to sit home and anticipate menopause while crocheting.' Unless you're doing that, it somehow seems to be risque, which is just kind of ridiculous to me."

