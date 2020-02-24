 
 

Janelle Monae, Brie Larson, H.E.R., Lizzo Stun on Red Carpet at 2020 NAACP Awards

The annual 51st NAACP Image Awards also sees the likes of Rihanna, Cynthia Erivo, Michael B. Jordan, Yara Shahidi, Tiffany Haddish, Michael B. Jordan, and Jamie Foxx.

  Feb 24, 2020

AceShowbiz - Black excellence was celebrated at the annual 51st NAACP Image Awards at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium on Saturday night, February 22, 2020. Janelle Monae, Brie Larson, H.E.R., and Lizzo turned heads on the red carpet with their fabulous looks.

Janelle who's nominated for her supporting role in "Harriet" graced the red carpet in a midriff-baring Balmain gown with a vibrant orange skirt. Brie who's among the presenters of the night arrived in style in a white one-shouldered dress with a black-and-blue tulle skirt that she matched with sheer black gloves.

H.E.R. who collected four nominations rocked curly hair and a Jimi Hendrix T-shirt. Meanwhile, Lizzo who also raked in multiple nominations this year walked the red carpet in a multi-colored dress by Mary Katrantzou with her hair arranged in a beautiful afro.

Other stars glittering at the Anthony Anderson-hosted event included the likes of Angela Bassett, Cynthia Erivo, Tracee Ellis Ross, Jill Scott, Yara Shahidi, Tiffany Haddish, Michael B. Jordan, Jamie Foxx, Yvette Nicole Brown, Sterling K. Brown, T.I. and wife Tiny.

Rihanna was also present at the star-studded ceremony but she skipped the red carpet. The singer/songwriter was set to be lauded with NAACP President's Award for special achievement and distinguished public service. She looked stunning in a purple Givenchy dress.

