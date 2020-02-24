 
 

Julia Roberts and Sean Penn Join Forces for Watergate Series 'Gaslit'

Julia Roberts and Sean Penn Join Forces for Watergate Series 'Gaslit'
WENN
TV

The 'Pretty Woman' actress will play the lead role in the new upcoming TV series revolving around the controversial event that ended Richard Nixon's presidency.

  • Feb 24, 2020

AceShowbiz - Julia Roberts is returning to TV to join Sean Penn in a new series based on the Watergate scandal.

The "Pretty Woman" star is reteaming with her "Homecoming" co-creator Sam Esmail for "Gaslit", an adaptation of the Slow Burn podcast's first season, which explored the untold stories and forgotten characters from the events which ended U.S. leader Richard Nixon's presidency in 1974.

Roberts will play Martha Mitchell opposite Penn as her husband and Attorney General, John Mitchell.

Martha was the first person to publicly raise the question of Nixon's involvement in the scandal.

"Gaslit" will also star Armie Hammer and Joel Edgerton, who will co-direct the project with his brother Nash.

Esmail and Roberts will executive produce the series, which has yet to be shopped to TV and streaming service officials.

The actress made her debut as a TV series regular in psychological thriller "Homecoming" in 2018.

You can share this post!

Janelle Monae, Brie Larson, H.E.R., Lizzo Stun on Red Carpet at 2020 NAACP Awards

Jennifer Garner Is Back Selling Girl Scout Cookies

Related Posts
Julia Roberts and Sean Penn Join Forces for Watergate Series 'Gaslit'

Julia Roberts and Sean Penn Join Forces for Watergate Series 'Gaslit'

Most Read
'Power' Star Omari Hardwick snaps at Fans Clowning Him Over Character Ghost
TV

'Power' Star Omari Hardwick snaps at Fans Clowning Him Over Character Ghost

Cardi B's Best Friend Star Brim May Star on 'Love and Hip Hop' If She Snitches on Rapper

Cardi B's Best Friend Star Brim May Star on 'Love and Hip Hop' If She Snitches on Rapper

'The Real' Co-Host Amanda Seales Goes Off on 'Extra' for Bringing Up Jeannie Mai Rumored Feud

'The Real' Co-Host Amanda Seales Goes Off on 'Extra' for Bringing Up Jeannie Mai Rumored Feud

NeNe Leakes Says 'RHOA' Co-Star Kenya Moore 'Has a Mental Issue'

NeNe Leakes Says 'RHOA' Co-Star Kenya Moore 'Has a Mental Issue'

Jennifer Lahmers Defends Herself After Seemingly Pissing Off 'The Real' Hosts

Jennifer Lahmers Defends Herself After Seemingly Pissing Off 'The Real' Hosts

P. Diddy Surprises His Young Cancer-Stricken Fans

P. Diddy Surprises His Young Cancer-Stricken Fans

Katy Perry Falls to the Ground Amid Gas Leak During 'American Idol' Audition

Katy Perry Falls to the Ground Amid Gas Leak During 'American Idol' Audition

John Krasinski Admits to Be Struggling After the End of 'The Office'

John Krasinski Admits to Be Struggling After the End of 'The Office'

'Friends' Reunion Special in the Works on HBO Max

'Friends' Reunion Special in the Works on HBO Max

Edie Falco's New Series Filmed in Fake L.A. as She Refuses to Go to West Coast

Edie Falco's New Series Filmed in Fake L.A. as She Refuses to Go to West Coast

Julia Roberts and Sean Penn Join Forces for Watergate Series 'Gaslit'

Julia Roberts and Sean Penn Join Forces for Watergate Series 'Gaslit'